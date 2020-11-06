Sean Harrison’s Halfway From Nashville Transcends The Mundane

Singer/songwriter Sean Harrison’s HALFWAY FROM NASHVILLE is available now, giving music lovers 12 “pretty damn good” reasons to claim a copy for their own. Transcending the mundane, his debut CD defies genre restrictions and offers up a vibrant mix of Country, Americana and Roots that catches the ear and captures the heart.

With off-beat songs like “The Last Water Tower,” a part biographical Tom. T. Hall-inspired meditation on height, challenge and petty crime, and the down-to-the-bottom-of-the-barrel, quid pro quo ethical honesty of “Paydays,” Harrison is the best of Southern storytellers. Ranging from reflective to “bless their hearts” irreverence, Sean’s likely to “appeal to fans of fellow troubadour artists like James McMurtry, Rod Picott and Slaid Cleaves,” according to Matt Bjorke (Roughstock).

Album tracks “Big Decisions” and “Gravel & Dirt” premiered earlier this week on Americana Highways and Roughstock, respectively. The album is kicking up interest and high praise from early reviewers. Chris Spector, Midwest Record Entertainment, notes that Harrison’s “songs have that Loudon Wainwright/Todd Snider kind of vibe that’ll keep him working and you entertained.” Austin Carlyle, writing for Music Matters Magazine believes “This charmingly quirky collection lyrically mines the golden literary territory of Townes Van Zandt, John Prine, Tom T. Hall and Guy Clark.”

There’s something here for everyone. Whether it’s the simple genius of Roger Miller-style attributes, nods to Johnny Cash and great Country songs found in the album’s title track or the innocence of the danceable and happy “Go To Girl,” the broad body of work gives joy, inspires thought and celebrates life.

Physical albums can be ordered HERE and digital copies can be purchased via Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, and Apple Music.

ABOUT SEAN HARRISON

Born in Nashville and raised mostly in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Sean grew up in the literary home of his father, the late novelist/screenwriter William Harrison (best known for the movie, Rollerball). His father taught creative writing at the University of Arkansas, which put Sean in frequent company of numerous talented writing students and visiting authors. It also connected him closely with a vibrant college campus during the turbulence and cultural renaissance of the late 1960s. In his early 20s, Sean played full-time in Texas and shared the stage with some legendary songwriters and pickers until “poor lifestyle choices” derailed his promising music career. Sean explored Europe for several years – busking in London, Paris, Florence and Venice, southern Spain and other parts of the continent. Back in the States, he hit New York City and then Dallas/Ft. Worth before finally landing at home in Fayetteville. He has performed solo and in a variety of bands, appearing across Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma. Harrison has collaborated on several recording projects, including writing, co-writing and producing the popular self-titled debut EP for Country singer Milton Patton. Sean is best known in the songwriting community for his quirky and self-mocking tunes about the average guy’s stumbles and struggles through American life. With a razor-sharp wit, off-the-wall sense of humor and a hefty dose of self-deprecation, he brings a keen American literary fiction foundation to his writings. His blending of styles has created a sound that is inherently believable, instantly loveable and absolutely his own.

