Sean Harrison’s Debut Video, “Halfway From Nashville,” Portrays A “Bedraggled” Life

Sean Harrison’s debut music video, “Halfway From Nashville,” presents a rather forlorn vision of a down-and-out songwriter who turns to Country icons for answers to his “bedraggled” life.

Harrison takes the starring role here, portraying a storyline running parallel to that of the song’s. Our scruffy songwriter struggles to start a lawn mower to beat back the jungle that his yard has become, a subtle nod to a life out of control. As the mower fires, the work is done in fits and starts. About halfway through the chore, the character pauses to lovingly look through photographs of kinder days. The pain of the past seems overwhelming – but is then lightened with the inevitable arrival of a friend with a bottle in a brown paper sack. Another tragedy in the making – or possibly the start of another great song.

Interspersed with the outdoor footage are studio scenes showing Sean singing and laughing at the antics in the control room, offering his true self as a counterpoint to the denuded character he plays. Interesting slow-motion effects are used in key sections, and the viewer’s attention is held with some surprising angles and pans. The video was produced by Ted Runnels and Harrison and directed by Jane Hunt for LensAudio. The video was shot in Sean’s hometown of Fayetteville, Arkansas. “The production company had to twist my arm to get me to play this role,” Sean admits. “But they promised it would be fun – and it was a blast. For a sad sack of a song it was an engaging process. And they told me they’d make me look handsome,” he adds with a laugh. Sean’s previous acting experience includes the role of a truck-stop porn shop stalker in Season 3 of HBO’s “True Detective.”

The video is a companion to the title track of Harrison’s debut CD, HALFWAY FROM NASHVILLE. The 12-track offering is a blending of Country, Roots and Americana styles that catches the ear and captures the heart.

Ron Wynn, writing for the Tennessee Tribune, says the project “. . . Ranks among the best of the fall season.” He adds, “Harrison’s lyrics are striking and literate, his voice convincing and oftentimes searing.” Markos Papadatos, Digital Journal, observes the disc “Has a Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle vibe to it; moreover, it showcases his rich storytelling abilities, and this album garners four out of five stars.” Donald Teplyske, Fervor Coulee, calls, “his songwriting fresh, charming and even hopeful.” Stacy Harris of Stacy’s Music Row Report declares the disc a “must” listen” and adds, “Listeners become willing accomplices on Sean’s journey of self-discovery. Intimacy, rough edges, humor- it’s all here with originality and candor.”

Physical albums can be ordered HERE and digital copies can be purchased via Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, and Apple Music.

ABOUT SEAN HARRISON

Born in Nashville and raised mostly in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Sean grew up in the literary home of his father, the late novelist/screenwriter William Harrison (best known for the movie, Rollerball). His father taught creative writing at the University of Arkansas, which put Sean in frequent company of numerous talented writing students and visiting authors. It also connected him closely with a vibrant college campus during the turbulence and cultural renaissance of the late 1960s. In his early 20s, Sean played full-time in Texas and shared the stage with some legendary songwriters and pickers until “poor lifestyle choices” derailed his promising music career. Sean explored Europe for several years – busking in London, Paris, Florence and Venice, southern Spain and other parts of the continent. Back in the States, he hit New York City and then Dallas/Ft. Worth before finally landing at home in Fayetteville. He has performed solo and in a variety of bands, appearing across Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma. Harrison has collaborated on several recording projects, including writing, co-writing and producing the popular self-titled debut EP for Country singer Milton Patton. Sean is best known in the songwriting community for his quirky and self-mocking tunes about the average guy’s stumbles and struggles through American life. With a razor-sharp wit, off-the-wall sense of humor and a hefty dose of self-deprecation, he brings a keen American literary fiction foundation to his writings. His blending of styles has created a sound that is inherently believable, instantly loveable and absolutely his own.

