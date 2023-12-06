Seacrest, iHeartMedia Extend Relationship Through 2027

iHeartMedia has extended its contract with radio personality Ryan Seacrest. The contract now runs through December 31, 2027. Seacrest first started his career as a teenager with iHeartMedia in Atlanta at WSTR-FM before going on to work in Los Angeles at 98.7, which eventually led to other radio and hosting opportunities. Since then, Seacrest has built a reputation as one of media’s most trusted voices, cultivating a genuine connection — and powerful relationships — with consumers, advertisers, and America’s biggest stars, and is a true brand ambassador for iHeartMedia.

Under the agreement, Seacrest will continue in his role as one of the core personalities across all iHeartRadio platforms, hosting and producing his Los Angeles morning show for KIIS-FM, the syndicated “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” and “American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest.” Seacrest will also continue to work closely with both Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman and President, COO and CFO Rich Bressler, providing input into the company’s major initiatives and hosting several tentpole events, including the iconic two-day iHeartRadio Music Festival; Los Angeles’ iHeartRadio Jingle Ball holiday concert with today’s top artists performing their #1 hits; and more.

“iHeartMedia has been my home since my teenage years, and I’m honored to continue to work together to find new and innovative ways to connect with our listeners,” said Seacrest. “Thank you to Bob and Rich and the extended iHeartMedia family for the continued support, and a special thank you to my on-air crew, the best team in radio, for making the show fun and seamless every day.”

“It’s an honor to once again extend our relationship with Ryan, one of our most iconic personalities who has been instrumental in growing iHeartMedia’s reach in his three-decade career with us while endlessly entertaining our audiences nationwide,” added Bressler. “Ryan is in a class of his own in the entertainment industry and we’re thrilled to have his expertise, business savvy and talent to count on for years to come.”

Seacrest’s deal was negotiated by Jeff Refold, COO and CFO of Ryan Seacrest Enterprises, and Jonathan West at Latham & Watkins LLP.