Scotty McCreery’s New Puppy Makes Stage Debut

Fans at Scotty McCreery‘s Charlotte, N.C. show last Friday night had a howlin’ good time…all due to a special guest that appeared on stage with the American Idol alum.

Yep, McCreery’s new puppy Moose, whom he and wife Gabi adopted earlier this month, made his stage debut, carried out by his “mama.” A photographer fan captured the cute moment, which McCreery regrammed on his own social media.

Moose is already becoming a celebrity in his own right. Like several other dogs owned by country stars (such as Brett Eldredge‘s Edgar and Chris Young‘s Porter), Moose has his own Instagram account, which has already attracted 29,000 followers. According to his photos, Moose appears to be a fan of football, Harry Potter, and his mother’s bunny slippers…but he isn’t a fan of baths or the vet!

The McCreerys are clearly having a lot of fun with their new pet, and also are still enjoying getting used to married life, having tied the knot last summer.

“2018 has been the greatest year of my life, especially because it’s the year I got to marry [Gabi],” Scotty relates to People. “She’s incredible and we make a great team, and to be able to go through life together is one of my biggest joys. She always sees the best in people so it rubs off on me when I’m having a down day. Just going home to her perks me up a little.”

Scotty wound down 2018 on the road with Jimmie Allen and Heather Morgan on his headlining Seasons Change Tour, which extends into this month.