Scotty McCreery Releases New Single “In Between” To Country Radio

The growing momentum behind the career of Scotty McCreery continues as the chart-topping country artist releases his new single “In Between” to country radio. The song serves as the third single from his wildly-successful album Seasons Change, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and spawned number one hits “Five More Minutes” and “This is It,” the latter holding the No. 1 spot for two consecutive weeks. The album was produced by Frank Rogers, Aaron Eshuis and Derek Wells.

“For me, the theme of ‘In Between’ is all about balance,” says McCreery about the addictive new song. “Everyone’s not all one thing or all the other. We all have many facets to our lives. It’s about knowing who you are and finding the balance that’s right for you.”

“In Between” is one of the top three most added songs at country radio this week. McCreery co-wrote the powerful song alongside Frank Rogers, Jessi Alexander and Jonathan Singleton over four years ago when he was still in the midst of just dating his now wife Gabi.

“I wrote it the very same week as we wrote ‘Five More Minutes,’” McCreery reveals. “I find it a bit funny because I wrote the lyric ‘I ain’t ready for a ring on my hand’ back then, and now when it’s my current single, I am a newly married man. But ‘In Between’ tells the story of where I was in my life at that moment, and I think that’s what makes it so personal to me.”

McCreery married his longtime love Gabi in June 2018, with their engagement and wedding ultimately inspiring his latest number one hit “This Is It.” In fact, footage from their wedding day was showcased in the song’s music video, which now has been viewed over 40 million times and recently landed in the number one spot on “CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown.”