Scotty McCreery Heads To Headlining Tour in Europe

Scotty McCreery is heading to Europe. The American Idol Season 10 winner has locked in four headlining dates across the pond in October, with two dates in Germany and a pair in the UK.

As part of Country Music Week in Germany, McCreery will perform at PrivatClub in Berlin on Oct. 23 before heading over to Cologne on Oct. 24 for a show at nightclub Helios37. He’ll then hop over to London for a set at Bush Hall on Oct. 26 and will wrap the trek on Oct. 27 in Manchester at the Manchester Academy 3, marking his headlining debut in all four cities.

“I’ve received numerous emails and social media messages from fans asking me to perform in the UK and Germany. I am happy to finally announce that I’m coming over in October and I cannot wait to be there,” McCreery says.

Days after he returns from his European excursion, the “In Between” singer will head out on the road with Old Dominion for the fall leg of their Make it Sweet Tour. McCreery joins them for eight dates beginning on Nov. 1 in Tampa, Fla., traveling across the U.S. before his set wraps on Nov. 23 in Moline, Ill.

McCreery and his wife Gabi recently aligned with Bumble’s new campaign, Country Couples for a Cause, which finds them and peers Carly Pearce and Michael Ray, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown and Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell giving fans the opportunity to go on a double date with them. The popular dating app also pledges to donate $25,000 to a charity that each country music couple supports, McCreery and Gabi selecting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.