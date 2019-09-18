Scottish EDM Producer Chris Burke Readies 4th Quarter Releases With AWAL

Aberdeen-based Chris Burke will release 12 singles with exclusive distributor AWAL. A summer 2020 European tour is being planned.

Chris Burke is a 24 year old electronic dance music producer from Aberdeen, Scotland.

Having produced pop, rock and country music in his late teens and early twenties, Burke decided to delve into the electronic dance music world on his 24th birthday. Writing his first 2 singles “Dreamers” and “Space and Time” within the first 3 days of producing.

Burke’s approach to music production is influenced by artists such as Avicii, Martin Garrix and fellow-Scotsman Calvin Harris. Collaborating with experienced session vocalists remotely to deliver catchy, radio-friendly anthems. In addition to fully producing and programming his tracks, Burke also handles the mixing and mastering – skills he obtained whilst working at his local recording studio as a teenager.

The fifth single of Chris Burke’s dance music career titled “Same Thing” was supported by world renowned Dutch DJ and record producer, Tiësto, when he featured it on his weekly radio show, Club Life. Burke commented on the feature, saying: “it’s an honor to have my song be put in spotlight by a music legend. I’ve enjoyed Tiësto’s work since I was about 8 years old so it’s pretty surreal to have my song played on his show.”

An educated mechanical engineer and the founder of a multi-million dollar recruitment agency, Burke hopes to utilize his business expertize in the music world. Having amassed over 3m followers on various Instagram pages (including @elonmusk, an account given to him by his 2nd cousin – South African entrepreneur, Elon Musk). Burke is exercising his social networking skills to build a fan-base of his own online.

Producing for up to 14 hours per day, the ever-creative Chris Burke has 12 singles completed and scheduled for release via exclusive distributor, AWAL, in the last quarter of 2019. Burke will be taking his productions from the studio to the club in 2020 with a 3 month long European summer tour currently being planned.

The future is looking bright for Chris Burke in the world of electronic dance music.

https://chrisburke.com/

https://instagram.com/chrisburke

https://twitter.com/chrisburke

https://sptfy.com/chrisburke