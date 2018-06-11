Scottish Band Skerryvore Announces New Album “EVO”

Skerryvore, one of Scotland’s finest musical exports, have released their sixth studio album, EVO. The multi award-winning eight-piece line-up debuted EVO at their own signature festival, Oban Live, just days before its official release via Tyree Records. The album is now available for download and streaming on all digital music platforms.

Recorded at the renowned Castlesound Studios in East Lothian and Carriage House Studios in Connecticut, EVO is instantly engaging. Opening at full throttle with a big emphatic sound of thundering drums and pipes, as rich as a Scottish single malt; it lays down the gauntlet for this captivating album that for forty-five minutes, draws you into another world that is vibrant and emotive in equal measures. Full of their trademark fusion of folk, Celtic rock and Americana, this heady brew of musicians hails from all corners of Scotland, each one bringing something different to the mix. The album features singles like, “Take My Hand,” “At the End of the Line,” and “Borderline.”

Skerryvore – named after a remote reef in western Scotland – have stealthily evolved their driving Celt-rock sound over the past twelve years. Formed in 2005 by Isle of Tiree-born Gillespie brothers Daniel (accordion) and Martin (Highland bagpipes), the band now boasts newest member Scott Wood on pipes and whistles, Ayrshire’s Craig Espie (fiddle) and Alan Scobie (keys), Aberdeenshire’s Jodie Bremaneson on bass and West Lothian’s Fraser West (drums). Two-time winners of Scotland’s Traditional Music Awards “Live Act of the Year,” their upward trajectory has taken them from a small Hebridean island on a global journey to prestigious milestone performances in New York’s Central Park, at the Ryder Cup in Louisville and the Shanghai Expo, China.

This year sees Skerryvore embarking on another world tour that will include performances across Europe and North America. Classy and confident, this tight, talented line-up continue to set the bar high. Their new album, EVO is now available to download and stream on your favorite digital music platform. To keep up with Skerryvore follow them through their website Skerryvore.com.

Tour Dates:

June 15 & 16 – Oshkosh Irish Fest – Oshkosh, WI

June 17 – Peg Egan Sunset Concert Series – Egg Harbor, WI

June 23 – Beardy Folk Festival – Shropshire, England

July 1 – Milngavie Folk Club – Milngavie, Scotland

July 6 – Feis in the Fank – Lochinver, Scotland

July 7 – Moonbeams Festival – Hunmanby, England

July 15 – Tiree Music Festival – Tiree, Scotland

July 27 – Speyfest – Fochabers, Scotland

August 4 – Folk-am-Neckar – Mosbach-Neckarelz, Germany

August 10 – Huntington Sumer Arts Festival – Long Island, NY

August 12 – Music Haven Concert Series – Schenectady, NY

August 14 – Brooklyn Bowl – Brooklyn, NY

August 15 – The Kate – Old Saybrook, CT

August 19 – Philadelphia Folk Festival – Philadelphia, PA

August 23 & 24 – Tonder Festival – Tonder, Denmark

August 26 & 27 – Shrewsbury Folk Festival – Shrewsbury, England

September 7 – Live in Troon – Troon, Scotland

September 8 – O2 ABC – Glasgow, Scotland