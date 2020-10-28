Scotland’s Colin Macleod New Single “Warning Signs” Out Now

Just three days after his single “Old Soul” was named as Clash ’s ‘Track of the Day,’ Colin Macleod shares his brand new track “Warning Signs.” The two songs preview his upcoming second album Hold Fast , which will be released on January 29, 2021 via SO Recordings and is available to pre-order / pre-save here.

While “Old Soul” captured Macleod’s gift for intimate, melancholic folk, “Warning Signs” demonstrates his abilities at the other end of the sonic spectrum. It’s a strident country-rocker propelled by an arena-scaled hook, its anthemic fervour heightened by soaring vocal harmonies and crowned with a reverberating guitar solo.

That contrast extends to the lyrics too. “Old Soul” was a poetic rumination of feeling from another time, but “Warning Signs” is a story that remains unchanged with each passing generation. Getting stuck into a drinking session is all well and good. Or at least it is until a throbbing head and dry throat wakes you from your slumber and ignites a terrible fear of what happened in those missing hours.

“You don’t really remember what happened, but you know it wasn’t good,” says Colin. “You wake up in the morning and the alarm bells are ringing.”

“Warning Signs” offers a further insight into the Hebridean take on Americana that flourishes throughout the Hold Fast album. From introspective acoustic folk to Springsteen-style widescreen rock, it tells a fictional story embedded in truth that mirrors Macleod’s own experiences. Informed by a rich tapestry of tradition, community and the rugged ways of island life, it’s the evergreen story of a man going out into the world, only to realise he has all he needs in front of him.

Colin Macleod will further build anticipation for the album’s release when he plays an Amazon Music Session tomorrow, October 8. He’ll also be answering questions from fans and the show’s host Jack Howard. The session commences at 6.35pm BST (U.K.)//1:35pm ET//10:35am PT and will be available here.

Colin Macleod first left the Isle of Lewis in 2009. He was spotted playing a gig in an Aberdeen pub by an A&R from Universal, which culminated in the release of the Fireplace album under the moniker The Boy Who Trapped The Sun in 2010. Homesick and burned out by the experience, he returned to the island and eventually had a realisation: stories of life in this remote part of the world gave him something fascinating and unique to write about. It was a style that resonated throughout his debut album Bloodlines .

Now he lives an intriguing dual existence. Bloodlines earned widespread critical acclaim, leading to shows with Roger Waters, Robert Plant and Sheryl Crow as well as a performance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” But more commonly you’ll find him at home on the island, where he raises a flock of sheep, teaches salmon fishing and surfs.

