Schoolboy Q Details New Album CrasH Talk: Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, More

Schoolboy Q’s new album CrasH Talk is out April 26, and today, he revealed the album’s tracklist. Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and 21 Savage appear on the new album, as do Ty Dolla Sign, 6lack, and Lil baby. Find the full tracklist below. The album features the previously released singles “Numb Numb Juice” and “CHopstix.”

The new album follows Q’s recent appearances on 21 Savage’s i am > i was (“good day”), Black Panther: The Album (“X”), Creed II: The Album (“Kill ’Em With Success”), DJ Esco’s KOLORBLIND (“Code of Honor”), and Kamaiyah’s “Addicted to Ballin’.”