Schoolboy Q Announces New Album CrasH Talk

Schoolboy Q has announced his new album. The follow-up to 2016’s Blank Face LP is called CrasH Talk, and it’s out April 26 via Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records. Q recently dropped two new singles: “Numb Numb Juice” and “CHopstix.”

In 2018, Schoolboy Q appeared on 21 Savage’s i am > i was (“good day”), Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By (“X”), Creed II: The Album (“Kill ’Em With Success”), and DJ Esco’s KOLORBLIND (“Code of Honor”), as well as a Kamaiyah’s “Addicted to Ballin’.” Also last year, Q went on “The Championship Tour” with other TDE members.