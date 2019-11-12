Saweetie Presents “The Remixes, ” A Remix Compilation Of Single “My Type”

Saweetie keeps it icy all year long. Earlier this year, she unveiled her ICY EP, which cultivated massive buzz around the globe. Smash hit “My Type” from the project has amassed over 435 million streams, peaked in the Top 20 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, hit #1 at Urban and Rhythmic Radio, earned an RIAA gold certification (approaching platinum status) and ignited official remixes featuring Jhene Aiko and City Girls, Becky G and Melii and Dillion Francis. What’s more, Saweetie delivered a show-stopping “My Type” performance featuring Lil Jon and Petey Pablo at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

To celebrate the track’s success, Saweetie unveils a special compilation of “My Type” medleys titled The Remixes [ICY/Artistry/Warner Records], which includes a brand new remix featuring French Montana, Wale and Tiwa Savage. Full tracklisting below.

THE REMIXES TRACKLIST

My Type (Dillon Francis Remix) My Type (feat. Becky G & Melii) [Latin Remix] My Type (feat. French Montana, Wale & Tiwa Savage) [Remix] My Type (feat. City Girls & Jhené Aiko) [Remix] 5. My Type

ABOUT SAWEETIE:

Flaunting nineties rhyme reverence, fashion-forward fire and endless charisma, Saweetie—born Diamonté Harper—can go bar-for-bar with the best of ‘em, and fans and critics immediately recognized and responded to that. Within six months, she cracked 100 million cumulative streams, garnered a gold plaque and earned the praise of Billboard, The FADER and Noisey as Los Angeles Times pegged her as “one to watch this year.” Drawing on a passion for poetry and numerous years of rapping in the car, she turned her love for words into vivid verses during 2018 on the High Maintenance EP with her smash hit “ICY GRL” earning RIAA platinum certification. What’s more, 2019 saw the release of Saweetie’s ICY EP, spawning viral sensation “My Type,” which earned an RIAA gold certification, debuted on Billboard‘s Hot 100 and Pop Songs charts and hit #1 at Urban and Rhythmic Radio.

As a businesswoman, she launched her sold out ICY jewelry line and partnered with PrettyLittleThing for a 50-piece capsule collection and Cheetos for the Haus of Flaming Haute Fashion showcase at this year’s New York Fashion Week. Meanwhile, everyone from David Guetta to Dua Lipa to Wiz Khalifa to G-Eazy has enlisted her for guest spots. As a fashionista, she graced the cover of Wonderland in addition to appearing in C.R. Fashion Book, Interview Magazine, Notion and VFiles. Managed by Max Gousse (Artistry Group) and represented by CAA, she’s set to perform a string of shows this fall and readies her full-length debut for release soon.