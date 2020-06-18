Saweetie Drops Video For Brand New Single “Tap In”

Multi-platinum selling ICY/Artistry Records/Warner Records rapper Saweetie releases a hot new single and accompanying music video for “Tap In,” a track inspired by fellow Bay Area artist Too Short’s smash “Blow The Whistle.” In the new visual, Saweetie flaunts her Pretty B*tch style and delivers high energy choreography on an iced-out basketball court. Listen to “Tap In” HERE and watch the video HERE.

Saweetie’s forthcoming project Pretty B*tch Music, featuring production by Timbaland and Danja, is slated for release this summer. Pretty B*tch Music is a movement encouraging all women to define their own Pretty; Saweetie’s empowered meaning of B*tch = Boss. Independent. Tough. CEO. Hyphy. Saweetie also continues to expand her Pretty B*tch empire, recently teaming up with PrettyLittleThing for a second collection with the brand titled “At Home With,” and is donating all proceeds to Black Lives Matter.

“Tap In” marks Saweetie’s first record since her 2019 anthem and hit single “My Type,” which took on a life of its own by amassing nearly 5 billion streams. The RIAA double platinum smash hit #1 at Urban and Rhythmic radio, and Top 10 at Pop. Lil Jon and Petey Pablo also joined Saweetie for a stellar performance of the breakout single at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards. On Monday, BET announced Saweetie’s nomination for a BET Award in the “Best Female Hip Hop Artist” category.