Savaya Unveils New Single “Hear You”

Today, soul pop and R&B artist Savaya, releases his first single, a tropical soul pop track entitled “Hear You.” Released by Astral Medias Group, distributed through United Masters. “Hear You” is available now at all digital retailers HERE.

Beneath its surface, “Hear You” signals a deeper dive into the era of conscious & uplifting pop music. Savaya shines through on the new single with his silky angelic voice, setting the stage for the arrival of Savaya’s highly anticipated debut album later this year.

The accompanying visuals & Video for “Hear You,” directed by collaborator & videographer Yonathan Chetrit. Upon release, the video for “Hear You” made its debut on social & music platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, & YouTube, among others.

Speaking about the song, Savaya said “Hear You” is “The story of the soul seeker, one who is desperately seeking to hear the souls voice over & through the static of the world. The one who journeys off into the unknown, here, a jungle, on a pathless path letting the feet walk the way with trust, with the soul as navigation, in hopes of a worthy find, one that makes her remember who she really is. The lyrics reflect the reality that everyone feels & knows about this voice inside, with a fear they may not be all they can be in this lifetime, the process of letting go, trusting, feeling the fear and doing it anyway. The moment she finds a masked shaman, and is offered a psychedelic medicine brew, drinks it then is illuminated.”

Savaya kicked off his Global release while in Costa Rica, where he is building a personal & spiritual development community, & where the video was filmed.

His next single “Selfless” is set to debut in May 2022 with releases every month until September, when his first EP with a total of 5 tracks titled “Avatar” is scheduled to be released.

The songs vary in style from afro dance rhythm, R&B, & Pop, as Savaya continues to explore his styles & while working with various producers, among them including Warren G, Amaire Johnson, Johnathan Leary, & others.

SAVAYA 2022 RELEASE DATES

June 10, 2022 – “Taboo”

July 15, 2022 – “Save Me”

August 19, 2022 “Soul Fire”

September 2022 EP “Avatar” (5 tracks)

October 2023 Release Calendar release.

About SAVAYA:

Detroit Michigan-born singer, Savaya is a singer, songwriter and composer, entrepreneur, among other things. SAVAYA is this era’s rising soul pop & R&B disruptor, impacting the way we think about music, ourselves, the world & spirituality.

First and foremost, Savaya is an artist – at 8 years of age, Savaya would karaoke & sing on stages where he could & participated in talent shows & church plays.

He would ride his bike to the local record stores as a kid to explore music.

Savaya began piano lessons & music study at age 13 & was deeply committed for the next 15 years of his life. He was playing piano & singing much of his days. While discovering his love for music & piano compositions by his favorite Composers such as Chopin, Bach, Mozart, Raul Di Blasio, Yanni, and others…

Savaya began writing songs & experimenting recording his voice in a local Detroit studio where the likes of Big Sean, Eminem, & other Motown artists have recorded.

After a short period, Savaya placed his music aspirations on hold to pursue other entrepreneurial ventures.

After living a mundane life for some years – Savaya realized something was missing & felt called to reevaluate his life, & decided to retreat for some soul searching.

Savaya moved to the deep jungles of Costa Rica, where he hoped to find clarity in nature & simple living. After he detoxed from society, studied himself, gained mental & spiritual clarity, along with studying various types of sacred music, instruments, & languages – he concluded that the Savaya project needed to resumed.

In April 2021 Savaya decided to pursue his aspiration of telling stories & translating his soul & life experiences through music.

Savaya began developing his team & music portfolio. In the last 12 months, Savaya has amassed a diverse portfolio of music summing to almost 100 total pieces, consisting of his soul, pop R&B, piano scores, meditation instrumentals, affirmations, prayers, chants & others. Savaya is creating music of all types, which he believes will elevate the collective consciousness & make the world a better place.

Now releasing his first single “Hear You” with another single titled “Selfless’ schedule for May 8th, mothers day. Savaya intends to release new singles through 2022.

