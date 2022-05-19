Savannah Rae Releases Latest Single “Little Soldier”

Country & pop-rock singer/songwriter Savannah Rae puts listeners in the shoes of a soldier’s mother with the release of her latest single, “Little Soldier.” With Memorial Day approaching, Savannah celebrates both our brave servicewomen and servicemen that put their lives on the line every day for our country. “Little Soldier” grabs the listener’s attention from the first syllable, telling the story of a soldier’s journey through his mother’s eyes from beginning to end. Set to a simple, but mesmerizing piano piece, Savannah sets the foundation of the song and paints a picture that will draw out memories from every parent and loved one listening. “Little Soldier” was premiered by Center Stage Magazine and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now!

Listen/stream/buy HERE.

To view Savannah Rae’s premiere with Center Stage Magazine, visit HERE.

“Little Soldier” is definitely a tear-jerker…get your hankies ready! However, it paints such a beautifully heart-wrenching picture from perspectives we often don’t get to see when talking about the military. Not only are we paying homage to all military past, present, and future, but also reflecting on the struggles their families and loved ones go through while their service member is away,” shares Savannah.

Savannah captivates listeners with imagery of love, loss, and the soul-piercing dread that only a parent can appreciate through heart-tugging lyrics and pure sentiment. Utilizing her vocal prowess, she brings “Little Soldier” to a climax, sure to pull a tear, and then resolves the story leaving the listener with feelings of sadness and elation. Written by Karyn Rochelle, whose credits include Trisha Yearwood, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, Kellie Pickler, and more, with production by the acclaimed Jeff Huskins, the song touches on every emotion imaginable. Savannah delivers a powerful ballad with her God-given voice and only continues to soar in her career!

Upcoming Tour Dates:

MAY 25 – Fitzgerald’s / San Antonio, Texas

MAY 26 – VFW 8967 Port Aransas, Texas

JUN 02 – NAMM / Anaheim, Calif.

JUN 09 – CMA Fest / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 10 – CMA Fest / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 11 – CMA Fest / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 12 – CMA Fest / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 24 – Ted’s Timber Lodge / Holcombe, Wis.

JUN 25 – Country Fest / Cadott, Wis.

SEP 9-10 New Mexico State Fair, ABQ, NM

OCT 8 – Ozark Music Festival, MO

OCT 15 – Way Out Fest, El Paso, TX

To keep up with everything Savannah Rae, visit her Website and follow the social channels linked below: