Savannah Church Launches Solo Career

Savannah Church, of the highly acclaimed band The Church Sisters, has announced the launch of her solo career.

For the last eight years The Church Sisters have toured the world showcasing their stunning sibling harmony. Hailing from the mountains of Southwest Virginia, Savannah and Sarah Church recorded four albums including their latest release A Night At The Opry on The Valory Music Co. label in 2018. They have also been a part of two collaborative albums including the highly acclaimed and star-studded Orthophonic Joy: The 1927 Bristol Sessions Revisited.

Savannah has decided to venture out and pursue the exciting next phase of her career as a solo artist. Her incredibly powerful voice has already created fans around the world and the next round of music being created will take that sound to another level.

Offering her heartfelt thanks Savannah said, “We’ve been fortunate enough to travel the world with our music and work with some amazing artists along the way. We’d like to thank everyone that has helped us: our fans for loving us and our music; our friends and family for being so supportive; our bandmates that have given their talent and time; the promoters that have hired us; and all of the people that have mentored and encouraged us to follow our dreams. We set out to bring joy to people through music and are extremely grateful for all the opportunities that we’ve been given. As much as we’ve enjoyed making music together for 11 years, we both just realized that we want to pursue different dreams and career opportunities.. I will miss Sarah as she starts this new chapter of her life after choosing to step back from the music business. She will always have my full support in whatever path she chooses to take. “

The Church Sisters will perform two remaining dates together including:

Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Laurel County Public Library in London, Kentucky. Free event.

January 23, 2020 at the Frith Fine Arts Center at Averett University in Danville, Virginia. Free event.

The Church Sisters’ music is available at their website, Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and more streaming and purchase sites. Stay tuned for exciting developments at the website, Facebook and Savannah’s new Instagram.