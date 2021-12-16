sautereau Releases Music Video for New Single, “Conversation Hearts”

New York-based singer-songwriter sautereau, previously known under the name Cee, has just released the new music video for her single, “Conversation Hearts.” The video displays the glass-half-full perspective she had during the world’s trying times this past year. “Conversation Hearts” has a lighthearted undertone of emotions evoked by sautereau and can now be watched worldwide on YouTube.

Sautereau’s music video for “Conversation Hearts” conjures up the nostalgic feelings she experienced while isolated during the pandemic. The elegance and emotion of the video lie within its wistful simplicity: vignettes of sautereau playing guitar and trying to focus on everyday tasks while falling into the repetition of her daily routine. “This song is about the bittersweet realization of how fast time slipped by, while also feeling like it suddenly stopped,” sautereau explains. “It’s about the frustration of not being able to do what we should have been able to do, but hopefully still acknowledge the good memories made with the few special people we were lucky to have around.” She portrays that longing feeling of interaction and wanting to spend time with the world while dealing with the loneliness of the past year. Although time seems to blend together, sautereau reminds us that there’s beauty in the little everyday tasks, and spending time with yourself while listening to what your heart wants can be therapeutic. Written by sautereau, the song has elements of bass, synth, and drums, all performed by Toby May, while she plays the guitar.

Chloé Sautereau, known musically as sautereau, was born and raised in Switzerland and began her musical endeavors at the age of eight when she first picked up a guitar. She played and learned sporadically until age 13, when she paired the skill with a newfound passion: songwriting. “I always had a passion for writing from poems to prose,” she describes. “Storytelling was always there, and I think that’s around the time I put those together and fell in love with it.” Not long after, she recorded her first song at 15, turning a spark into a flame and drawing her closer to the career path she was destined for. Her inspirations are various and widespread, crediting artists such as Finneas, Joni Mitchell, and Jessie Reyez. The one consistency between her idols is the strong sense of storytelling, and captivating songwriting abilities shared between the group, which shines through in her work on “Conversation Hearts.”

Sautereau is an authentic singer-songwriter with a passion for articulating emotions and stories, which she displays clearly with her new video for “Conversation Hearts.” The nostalgia and honest emotion conveyed through her enthralling songwriting are what make her stand out as an artist. The music video for “Conversation Hearts” can be seen online on YouTube now. Be sure to check out sautereau on Instagram (@iamsautereau) to keep up with her exciting journey ahead.