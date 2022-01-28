Sautereau Drops Buoyant New Single, “What If”

New York-based singer-songwriter sautereau has just released her newest single, “What If.” This optimistic track illustrates all the memorable moments that stick in our memory. From hitting it off with someone new to exploring your own city’s timeless treasures, “What If” sparks up that intriguing feeling of wanting more. “What If” is available to download and stream on digital platforms worldwide.

sautereau describes “What If” as “that moment you hit it off with someone for the first time and relive all those little memories that are crisp in your mind.” Her soothing vocals and animated acoustic guitar are the perfect pair for this track. Feeling that undeniable connection with someone right off the bat can be infectious, and she paints that perfectly through her songwriting. “What If” is an ode to feeling like you’re on the same wavelength as the person you’re with, more so than you thought you could be,” says sautereau. “It’s about evoking new experiences and discovery, but also an ode to New York City and its little wonders that we often overlook.” The lyrics and the beat transport listeners yearning for that nostalgic feeling of the special times ingrained in memories, showing that anything is possible. “What If” was produced by Chloé Sautereau and Toby May at Unagi Sound and was mixed and mastered by John Arbuckle at Cove City Studios, who also recorded the vocals on the track.

Chloé Sautereau, known musically as sautereau, was born and raised in Geneva, Switzerland. Starting her musical journey early at the age of eight, she quickly adapted to playing guitar and writing songs, discovering an undeniable passion for music. Her career began in 2019 under the name Cee, where she released her debut EP, As I Keep on Dreaming, where two of the four tracks were playlisted on major Swiss radios. She released her first single, “Conversation Hearts,” under the name sautereau in 2021, providing a fresh perspective of her as an artist. Her bare-face pop sound blurs lines between everyday reality and dreams in our head, and she has a talent for using her own experiences and making them relatable for listeners. sautereau’s inspirations are various and widespread, crediting artists such as Finneas, Joni Mitchell, and Jessie Reyez.

sautereau’s songwriting and storytelling capabilities shine through effortlessly in “What If.” She reminds us to stop and think of the endless possibilities that a situation can bring and how they can impact our lives forever. “What If” is available to download and stream on platforms worldwide. Be sure to check out sautereau on Instagram @iamsautereau to keep up with her musical journey ahead.