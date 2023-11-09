Sasha Atlas Unleashes Sultry Alternative Pop Single “HOWL” Just In Time For Halloween

Independent alternative pop songstress Sasha Atlas sends shivers down your spine with her new single, “HOWL,” available on all major streaming platforms now. Having garnered attention from esteemed tastemakers like Wonderland Magazine on her recent single, “NY, It Was Fun,” fans and critics are eager for another taste of Atlas’ artistry on “HOWL.” Featuring an electrifying blend of dark pop, alternative pop, and synth-wave influences, “HOWL” promises to be a captivating and dramatic addition to Atlas’s growing repertoire. This track explores the darkest corners of urban life, toxic work relationships, and the suffocating pressure to conform, all while giving into the darkness that sometimes seems necessary for success. This energetic track draws inspiration from artists like AURORA, Depeche Mode, and Madonna, delivering a dramatic sonic experience that serves as a stunning introduction to Atlas’ sound for new listeners.

This single speaks loudest to ambitious young people, especially young women; it is an anthem for anyone going head to head with both their inner demons and the monsters they encounter in real life. Producer Konstantin Korsakov collaborated with Atlas to bring that sentiment to life. “HOWL” serves as a rallying cry, empowering listeners to confront obstacles with courage and determination. For Atlas, “HOWL” is more than just a song; it’s a reflection of her own experiences working on Wall Street during her time in NYC. She hopes that this release resonates with others facing their own personal “wolves of Wall Street.” In her words, “I want this song to give people strength and make them feel like badasses.”