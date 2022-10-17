Sasha Anne “This Is Your Night” now at Top40 radio: Radio/Media Download Here

22-year-old Sasha Anne is a certified makeup artist who has won a Shorty Award for her Wonder Woman makeup transformation. Sasha is known for her signature style, which often includes a tiara and bold fashion statements. As a YouTuber, Sasha has received over 3 million views on her channel and is looking forward to debuting her upcoming talk show style series called “The Vibe with Sasha Anne” on the platform soon. Sasha recently released her debut single “Catch Me I’m Falling” along with the music video. The pop/dance song has already received over 100k streams on Spotify and continues to heat up the dance charts.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Sasha Anne

Song Title: This Is Your Night

Publishing: Gema Obo Gema

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Publishing 2: Warner-Tamerlane Pub Corp

Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP

Album Title: This Is Your Night

Record Label: ADD Promotions