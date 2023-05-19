Sasha Anne “Scars” now at Top40 radio – Radio/Media Download Here

Sasha Anne’s first starring role is in the horror film Reed’s Point, which hits streaming platforms and DVD on April 12th. The film also stars Evan Adams, Madison Ekstrand, Julia Kelly, Lanett Tachel, Joseph Almani, Anthony Jensen, Catherine Healy, and Joe Estevez. Reed’s Point was directed by Dale Fabrigar and produced by Suzanne DeLaurentiis Productions. Screenplay written by Suzanne DeLaurentiis, Sandy Lo, and Tricia Aurand. Distributed by Uncork’d Entertainment.

“Scars” is now available on all streaming platforms! Sasha Anne is an award-winning certified makeup artist and is available for bookings.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Sasha Anne

Song Title: Scars

Publishing: Sasha Anne Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Scars

Record Label: ADD Promotions