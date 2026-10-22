Sarina Walks Away From Toxicity in New Rock Anthem “Hell has frozen over”

Alt-rock artist Sarina™ has dropped her new single and video, “Hell has frozen over,” a rock anthem for anyone who’s ever felt gaslit, overlooked, dismissed, or painfully alone. Merging an explosive rock sound and gritty instrumentation with brutally honest lyricism, Sarina™ crafts a deeply compelling narrative conveying the moment one realizes they deserve better. “Hell has frozen over” is for anyone who needs a reminder that their autonomy is their superpower, and that there is life beyond a constant cycle of pain. “Hell has frozen over” is now available to stream and download on all platforms worldwide.

With powerful vocals and an undeniable rock edge, “Hell has frozen over” follows Sarina’s reflections on her experience with gaslighting, smothering, and empty apologies. At its core, the track is about reaching the point where apologies stop meaning anything when the behavior never changes. The song captures that complicated space between feeling defeated by what you’ve endured and finding the strength to finally stop carrying it. Grounded in her own strength, she addresses these mistreatments from a withdrawn perspective, absent of any guilt or questioning of her decision to remove herself. “The song lives in the exhaustion of conversations that go in circles, where explaining yourself only leaves you feeling more unheard, and in the realization that sometimes the only way to protect your peace is to step away,” Sarina™ explains. “It’s about recognizing the difference between forgiveness and permission, between understanding someone and continuing to make excuses for them.” Produced by multi-platinum Grammy-nominee Kevin Thrasher (Panic! At The Disco, Blink-182, Avril Lavigne) and mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer Maor Appelbaum (Rob Halford, Limp Bizkit, Faith No More), the track champions Sarina’s declaration of freedom through fervent production and a rebellious rock edge.

Blending feral alt-rock with a dash of pop-punk, Sarina™ is the unapologetic frontwoman the scene has been craving. A bilingual artist born in Hawaii to a Lebanese mother and Japanese father, Sarina™ grew up in Tokyo, where she was immersed in music from the beginning due to her artistically gifted parents. Under Sony’s RED label, she released multiple singles and her debut EP, Foreword. After her time at Sony, she co-founded the label SyrenSong and signed a distribution deal with Warner/ADA. Fearless in her lyricism, there is no lack of candor in her work. From covering themes of mental health struggles to suffering experienced in relationships, Sarina™ presents profoundly relatable and emotionally fueled work to her fans that makes listeners feel less alone in their own personal battles. Her infectious sound has earned her playlist spots on Spotify’s New Music Friday in multiple countries, POPin’, Noteable, and Women’s Voice, Live Nation’s Ones To Watch: Now Watching, and Apple Music’s New In Rock and New In Alternative. She has been featured in New Noise Magazine, Tokyo Noise, PopDust, V13, Music Connection Magazine, and more. Her high-energy performance and innate ability to connect with crowds earned her the headlining spot at the 2025 Japan Canada Music Festival, a slot at the coveted Los Angeles WFNM showcase, and most recently as an official artist at Singapore’s Music Matters festival.

Rooted in Sarina’s authentic voice, “Hell has frozen over” is a fierce assertion of liberation expressed with lyrics like, “I don’t need your apologies; they’re never gonna set me free.” The single demonstrates how stepping away from harmful patterns is one of the truest acts of self-love one can do for themselves. Further establishing her as an artist who is unafraid to take risks, “Hell has frozen over” is now available to stream on all music platforms. Watch the official visualizer on her YouTube channel. Follow along with Sarina’s career by following her on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok @sarinasmusic.