Sarina Releases Hopeful Pop-Rock Ballad “Race with no end”

Rising pop-rock musician Sarina can see the finish line with her sonically uplifting and lyrically honest single, “Race with no end.” This healing, introspective anthem emphasizes remaining authentic to yourself in a world full of comparisons, persevering through the trials and tribulations that life and people throw your way. “Race with no end” is available to stream and download worldwide, accompanied by an animated music video available on Sarina’s YouTube channel.

Produced by Kevin Thrasher (Panic! At The Disco, Blink-182, Avril Lavigne), “Race with no end” is an engagingly heartfelt single racing into all-too relatable themes of discovering how to be true to yourself when the world seems to cast its stones of judgment, leaving you ‘Chasing a circle looking for the edge.’ This upbeat pop ballad embodies a piano pop melody infused with deep lyricism and catchy instrumentals, creating a comforting landscape. “‘Race with no end’ is a song about choosing to continue fighting even when it feels pointless,” Sarina explains. There is no simple recipe on how to live life, but for Sarina, giving up is not the solution. “In a world where we are constantly being faced with comparisons and reasons why we aren’t good enough, ‘Race with no end is a hopeful reminder to persevere even in the face of darkness.” Making it a passion to create music that resonates with listeners, she emphasizes, “I hope it will help and inspire people to keep going the way it has me.” This enchanting single was written by Sarina, Matt McAndrew (Rain City Drive), and Thrasher.

Born in Hawaii to two artistically gifted parents, a Lebanese mother and Japanese father, Sarina discovered her passion for music at a very young age, taking piano lessons and finding an interest in pursuing music and other instruments like the guitar, ukulele, drums, and bass. After signing with Sony’s RED label, she released 6 singles and her Forward EP. Under the label, she also released 6 music videos where she storyboarded and created original concepts and detail-oriented symbolism for each. Utilizing her talent, Sarina chose to co-found a new label, SyrenSong, in May of 2024 and signed a distribution deal with Warner/ADA in early 2025. To showcase her artistry, she has been championed by many notable outlets and playlists such as Spotify’s coveted New Music Friday, Ones To Watch’s Now Watching and Apple Music’s New in Rock and New in Alternative, and secured prominent features in New Noise Magazine, Music Connection Magazine, Tokyo Noise, Lock Magazine, and more. Known for her fiery, unapologetic persona and edgy, rock style, Sarina is ready to take on the Western music scene by storm.

“Race with no end” is a radiant track carrying listeners with its unforgettable rhythm and open lyricism, diving into topics that all audiences can relate to. “This song is a kind of reminder to us all that even in our darkest moments, when we wonder what the point of it all is, we can choose to have hope. We can choose to try. There’s a fire in all of us, and sometimes we can’t see it, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t there. When you feel like you’re not enough, remember that you are made of starlight, the sun is our ancestor, and that light is always inside us.” “Race with no end” is now available to stream and download, with the animated music video debuting on her YouTube channel. To keep up to date with this force in the music scene and see what’s coming next, follow her on Instagram @SarinasMusic and TikTok @sarinamusicofficial.