Sarina Raises the Curtain On Her Electrifying New EP Break Out!!

Rising pop-punk artist Sarina unveils her newest EP titled Break Out!! Building on the previously released enthralling singles “Living in the Moment” and “Skip a Beat,” the EP examines Sarina’s innermost thoughts and emotions. The EP also features the angsty and catchy new single “Why am I so sad?!” The dynamic collection of songs is now available to stream and download worldwide.

Produced by Grammy-winning producer Erik Ron (I Prevail, Staind, Bush) and platinum record producer and Escape the Fate guitarist Kevin Thrasher (Panic! At The Disco, Blink-182, Avril Lavigne), the Break Out!! EP delves into all-too-relatable situations and emotions that Sarina explores in each song. The EP opens with fan favorites and previously released singles “Living in the Moment” and “Skip a Beat.” Sarina shares her raw and genuine feelings of longing, wasted potential, and never being enough in the track titled “Hold me.” With a fist-in-the-air chorus and bouncing energy from the first note, “Why am I so sad?!” represents the pinnacle of a musical chapter for Sarina and takes her to new heights as a songwriter and performer. She embraces the times when “we feel sad for no discernible reason…and sometimes the best thing we can do is laugh at it.” The EP closes with the self-proclaimed ‘cutest song’ Sarina has written to date, “I know nothing.” The song describes the futility of comprehending life and learning to accept the unexpected challenges that come with it. “It’s a song about recognizing how little we will ever truly know in life. Life is uncontrollable and often unexpected, and what we know can be defenestrated with the same gravitas as a cartoon banana peel. Something about that is ridiculous and wonderful and so comforting,” she explains.

Born in Hawaii and growing up in Tokyo to a Lebanese mother and Japanese father, Sarina was mesmerized by music and the freedom to creatively express herself from a young age. She quickly learned to master the piano, guitar, ukulele, drums, and bass as a natural extension of her musical projects and journey. Her debut single, “Identity,” was released under the Sony RED label, where she released five more singles, an EP titled Foreword, and six music videos, which she story-boarded and headed with her original concepts and detail-oriented symbolism before she co-founded and launched the SyrenSong label in May of 2024. Sarina has gained recognition for her music, securing playlist spots on Ones To Watch’s Now Watching and Apple Music’s New in Rock playlists.

Immerse yourself in Sarina’s pop-punk world by listening to the Break Out!! EP, now available on all digital streaming platforms. Stay connected to Sarina by following her on Instagram @sarinasmusic and TikTok @sarinamusicofficial.