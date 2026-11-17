Alt-rock artist Sarina has released her new single, “Obsession,” a moody track about the dark, twisted nature of all-consuming love, arriving just ahead of Halloween with an accompanying visualizer. Combining her edgy, dark alternative sound with sharply observant lyrics, Sarina creates an anthem for those with a habit of forming unhealthy attachments. The track reminds us that sometimes it’s not love…it’s obsession. “Obsession” is now available on all streaming platforms, and the video is out now on YouTube.

Produced by platinum record producer and Escape the Fate guitarist Kevin Thrasher (Panic! At The Disco, Blink-182, Avril Lavigne), “Obsession” grapples with the obsessive need to crawl into someone’s skin to get close to their heart and being unable to stop yourself from reaching for something forbidden or impossible to resist. “Obsession is one of those feelings that hits you like a kick in the chest,” says Sarina. The track begins innocently, unassuming, like the early stages of an obsession, as she sings, “I’ll want you forever / My lovely obsession / I’ll call you my savior.” However, as the passion takes over, the dangers of this kind of love start to rear their ugly heads: “So damn tired of checking the horizon for the thousandth time” and “Going in circles, do it all again / Leaving would hurt less if I managed it.” It’s this harmful pattern that keeps pulling us in, that feels relatable and hard to break away from. With commanding, powerhouse vocals, Sarina confronts the obsessive cycle of toxic love with brutally honest lyrics as she repeats the booming chorus, “Love is just a drug, He’s not the one, in case you needed the reminder.” Sarina lets go in a cathartic release as she pulls herself out of this destructive ritual. As a result, what started as a timid admission becomes an anthem for those spiraling into obsession themselves. “Sometimes we just need a reminder. It’s not love, it’s not need, it’s a sickness we were foolish enough to idolize as a paragon of twisted love,” says Sarina. “Obsession” was mastered by Maor Applebaum (Faith No More, Rob Halford).

Blending feral alt-rock with a dash of pop-punk, Sarina was born in Hawaii and grew up in Tokyo, where she formed her rich sound. With dark-pop textures, her music lies at the intersection of alt-rock and pop-punk, blending the two genres seamlessly. Sarina’s EPs, Break Out!! (2024), The Fool (2025), and her previously released single, “Hell has frozen over,” have helped to solidify her bold, fiery rock sound. Her music has earned spots on top playlists such as Spotify’s Rock the World, New Music Friday, Noteable, and Women’s Voice, Apple Music’s New In Rock and New In Alternative, and Live Nation’s Ones To Watch: Now Watching. She’s been featured in New Noise Magazine, Tokyo Noise, PopDust, Music Connection Magazine, and more. Recently, she was the headliner at Music Matters Singapore, the Japan Canada Music Festival, and performed at Los Angeles’s WFNM showcase. With a new album and an upcoming tour on the horizon, Sarina’s music has crossed borders, and she is ready to take the Western music scene by storm.

With fierce vocals and cutting lyrics, Sarina navigates the complicated side of love, showing that sometimes it feels impossible to resist. “Obsession is addictive because in the throes of passion we convince ourselves the object of our desires is a god,” Sarina explains. “We tell ourselves they hold our soul in their hands and, in doing so, give our own grotesque bastardization of devotion the power to eat us alive.” “Obsession” is now available to stream on all digital music platforms. Watch the visualizer on YouTube and follow along with Sarina’s journey on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch @sarinasmusic. “Sometimes it’s hard to listen to the voice of reason. Sometimes we just need a reminder.”