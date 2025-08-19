Sarina Embraces Power Over Guilt in New Anthem “If you need me to be the villain (Then maybe I am)”

Sarina, an upcoming alt-rock artist from Tokyo, dropped her new single “If you need me to be the villain (Then maybe I am),” a song that outlines the remorseful, contrite feelings an abundance of women undergo, particularly in relationships. Between passionately compelling lyrics and prominent outlooks, Sarina displays wicked, encapsulating themes of surrendering as well as rallying cries. “If you need me to be the villain (Then maybe I am)” is now available for streaming, and a music video for the song will be released on August 20th. Sarina is also announcing her long-awaited EP, The Fool, out on September 12th. “If you need me to be the villain (Then maybe I am)” marks the first single from the upcoming EP.

Produced by Kevin Thrasher (Panic! At The Disco, Blink-182, Avril Lavigne), the tune promotes confidence and tenacity, setting the scene for a ferocious and unapologetic vindication. Sarina explores relationship conflicts alongside internal dilemmas and adversities, highlighting emotional health. “‘If you need me to be the villain (Then maybe I am)’ is about an experience so many women have, especially in relationships, where we are made to feel like everything is ours to take responsibility for,” she explains. “No matter the issue, we feel like we have to apologize regardless of who was in the wrong. We reassure and apologize despite being the ones hurt.” At the heart of the track is Sarina’s acceptance of the villain role being cast upon her. This is exhibited throughout the bridge and chorus, coming to the revelation that it’s alright to claim your authority and own your strength. “The song is a surrender just as much as it is a battle cry. In the same breath, I embrace my role as villain in your story, I question whether or not I’m the villain in my own story,” Sarina confesses. The eloquent and high-powered energy fills up every melody, leaving audiences wanting more. With thunderous instrumentation and roaring vocals, Sarina creates the ultimate feminist anthem, grabbing the attention of those who have been equally cast as the bad guy in their own lives. The single was mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer Maor Appelbaum, known for his work with metal icons like Faith No More, Dream Theater, Sepultura, Rob Halford, and more.

Growing up in Tokyo with artistically gifted parents, Sarina developed an interest in music from a very young age, leading her to chase a career in the industry. The bilingual artist, who was born in Hawaii with a Japanese father and Lebanese mother, became immersed in different cultures, which guided the orchestration of her music. Diving into personal challenges and mental health, her music leads listeners into profound reflection and relatability. Under the Sony RED label, Sarina released multiple singles, music videos, and an EP titled Foreward. After working with Sony, she teamed up with her mother, a flourishing music business entrepreneur in Japan, to launch a new label, SyrenSong, and earlier this year, she signed a distribution deal with Warner/ADA. With infectious, tuneful melodies and provocative lyrics, she has gained coveted playlist spots on Spotify’s “New Music Friday,” Ones To Watch’s “Now Watching,” Apple Music’s “New In Rock” and “New in Alternative” and features in New Noise Magazine, Music Connection Magazine, Tokyo Noise, antiMusic, V13, Lock Magazine, and more. Sarina has also been involved in a video game company, Square Enix’s JRPG Triangle Strategy, in collaboration with eminent composer Senju Akira.

Blending feral alt-rock with a dash of pop-punk, the track serves as a call to arms and tells listeners to embrace being the villain to feel powerful, even when they’re not the one in the wrong. “If you need me to be the villain (Then maybe I am)” is now available to stream and download. Subscribe to her YouTube channel and stay tuned for the accompanying music video on August 20th and the release of The Fool EP on September 12th. Follow along with Sarina’s career on Instagram @SarinasMusic and TikTok @sarinamusicofficial.