Sareena Rama Highlights the Flaws of Modern Dating Culture in “Dead End”

Up-and-coming pop-rock artist Sareena Rama has just released her latest single, “Dead End.” Inspired by personal experiences, the track captures the raw, hollow feeling of discovering that the person you’ve been dating has also been dating someone else at the same time, all through a social media post. “Dead End” is now available to stream and download worldwide.

“Dead End” is a hard-hitting breakup anthem that emerges from experiences in the harsh dating world. Inspired by a recent breakup, Rama embroiders details of the shocking moment she discovered her relationship had ended—not through a face-to-face conversation, but as Rama says, “through a ”soft-launch” social media post” of her ex’s new romance. The song is both a searing commentary on modern breakup culture and a deeply personal reflection on betrayal. The upbeat, high-energy production contrasts with the emotional turmoil of the lyrics, giving “Dead End” a perfect mix of angst and empowerment. The audience feels the frustration and grudge through Rama’s tone and catchy pop-punk vibe. Sareena Rama wrote her pop-rock anthem “Dead End” as a song filled with drama and sarcasm to express feelings about a relationship that ended without any real closure. “It highlights how casual dating culture has allowed people to hide behind screens and avoid communicating face-to-face about issues in a relationship,” Rama explains. Produced by Claire Morison and in collaboration with Producer JD Rome, “Dead End” blends raw emotion, gritty guitars, and a rebellious spirit, capturing the frustration, betrayal, and confusion of navigating relationships in the digital age.

Sareena Rama, a passionate songwriter and performer, champions self-love and self-validation through her infectious alt-pop-rock music. Born to British-South Asian parents who moved to California, Rama grew up in the Bay Area, feeling caught between cultures. She transformed her experiences and anxieties into songs that led her to self-discovery. Singing and dancing from the age of three, she competed in Valley Teen Idol and auditioned for The Voice and American Idol as a teenager. After experiencing the highs and lows of competitive singing, her self-confidence wavered which led to a short break from music to attend the University of Oregon. After graduating from the University of Oregon, Rama worked as a national fitness trainer for Women’s Health Magazine and now works in marketing. These experiences helped her regain confidence and rediscover her true passion for music. She pens some of her inspirations from Avril Lavigne, Miley Cyrus, and Olivia Rodrigo. Living in Orange County, 26-year-old Rama paints herself as a perpetual teenager, creating music that aims to uplift and inspire young South Asian Americans, British South Asians, and fans everywhere to embrace their true selves.

“Dead End” embodies Rama’s emotional frustration in today’s dating world, illustrating how difficult the modern dating scene is and letting go of a relationship. Stream “Dead End” on all digital platforms worldwide, and make sure to connect with Sareena Rama on Instagram @sareenarama and TikTok @sareenarama to follow her journey to become the next big pop-rock star.