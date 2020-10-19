Sarantos “A Halloween Song” now available to Top40 radio

Sarantos is a DIY international award-winning solo music artist, singer-songwriter, proud nerd, multi-instrumentalist, book author, comic book nut, radio show host, poet and part time spy. Hes an alien who landed here to infect the human race and spread the disease of music. 2020 is Year #7 and has Sarantos working hard continuing to release a new song, music video, book chapter and poem every month making his music come to life! In six years, he has released 12 albums with 156 original tracks as well as 6 fiction/fantasy books that parallel the songs! He has had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues.

There is nonstop buzz as Sarantos releases something new for his fans constantly. Every year until the day he dies, Sarantos will release a new song and lyric video on the 1st week of every month, a new music video the 2nd week, a new book chapter the 3rd week, and a new Uncut Behind The Scenes video & Poem the 4th week of every month. A new CD & book will then be released every November along with a surprise CD. Every year. Forever.

His music and books are 100% certified organic, caffeine independent, gluten free and hypoallergenic! Because he believes that every song is a story and words are so important to him, he also hosts the Songwriters Radio Show. He continues to expand on his unique signature style with an eclectic mix of edgy experimentation tackling almost every genre imaginable. Fans enjoy regular surprises such as a Christmas album, solo and full instrumentals, Sleep CD, Funeral CD, bonus covers, a steady stream of witty radio interviews and much more. Fans always wonder whats next.

Sarantos hosts The Songwriter Show which is broadcast live on #1 ranked W4CY Radio with listeners in all 206 countries in the world and every state in the US. The station is also licensed with ASCAP, BMI, SESAC, and Sound Exchange with partnerships throughout the music industry including iHeartRadio with exposure to over 300 million listeners. The show is syndicated on over 30 channels including iHeartRadio, Spotify, Spreaker, iTunes, TuneIn, Stitcher, Alexa & Google Play.

Sarantos unique sound has been best described by industry insiders as “an emotionally powerful vocal style masterfully united with music that is a fusion of classic 80s rock blended with modern soft rock and pop music!”

In 2017, Sarantos had two songs submitted and accepted for consideration for a Grammy Award for

Rock Song of The Year & both songs made it to the final 300 and the last round of voting!

Sarantos has won 43 awards with Akademia LA Music, Beat 100 while also being nominated many times

and in several categories for the International Music & Entertainments Awards,

Hollywood Music In Media, Josie Awards and the Hollywood Songwriting Awards.

Even without a studio, label, ad agency or radio promoters, his songs Above The Clouds, Dreamer, and What If I Never See You Again have spent many months in the top 200 on the majors list in the US for radio airplay according to the Digital Radio Tracker Top 200 charts. On the independent charts, Sarantos has hit the top 10 several times. Hes even been picked up on the BBC worldwide!

Sarantos is not only a professional songwriter, producer & poet but also an avid comic book reader, proud nerd, workaholic, one-time owner of the Millennium Falcon, gamer and zombie killer. He loves sarcasm because its funny. Hes more of a loner than a social butterfly but hes working on it. Sarantos prides himself on not releasing robotic music. Playing live, the music is authentic and real. It has imperfections because it is human. He is always trying to sound different musically, lyrically and vocally. He doesnt want fans or critics to get bored. He also doesnt put ads on his You Tube videos so fans can enjoy the experience without having to keep closing ads every 10 seconds. Sarantos donates consistently to the various charities chosen by fans for his songs.

Sarantos currently has over 1 million Social Media followers and has been consistently rated #1 on Reverbnation in the rock and even pop genre worldwide. Sarantos has performed at multiple venues including the Toronto Music Festival to a sold-out live audience.

Sarantos efforts stimulate an overdue conversation in the always-changing music industry. Loyal fans tune in daily to his heartfelt social media posts while his songs are broadcast on various radios stations around the globe daily. Sarantos has been writing lyrics since 4th grade and is passionate about the words he puts to the music. Sarantos has written over 3,500 songs. He always had an abnormal fascination with music, much to the expense of a normal personality development. Sarantos lives for humor and humility admitting hes made more mistakes than anyone else alive!

He underwent many personal challenges including his father passing away in 2010 after a long hard-fought battle with lung cancer, dealing with personal health issues like asthma, chronic allergies, eosinophilic esophagitis with a stricture the size of a straw and food allergies to almost everything.

Sarantos is a proud supporter of multiple charities and donates directly to many charitable organizations!

Sarantos has always been inclined to help people in need and is proud to donate a portion of proceeds to charity, hopefully inspiring other artists to do the same. His fans help him choose the charity each month. A few of the charities chosen so far include the American Cancer Society, American Lung Association, Make-a-Wish Foundation, American Heart Association, St Jude’s, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Feed The Starving Children, Meals on Wheels, Alcoholics Anonymous and many more.

The website, Melogia (which in Greek means “with words”) was established by Sarantos, an aspiring singer and song writer.

Sarantos Mission or Goal:

My goal when you listen to one of my songs is very simple. I want you to feel the need to:

-Sing

-Dance or move to the groove

-Play the song over and over again (HIT THE REPLAY BUTTON!)

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Sarantos

Song Title: A Halloween Song

Publishing: Sarantos Melogia

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Pain Of The Past

Record Label: Sarantos Melogia