Sara Evans Starts Barker Family Band With Daughter Olivia, Son Avery

Sara Evans’ next project will feature her 16-year-old daughter, Olivia, on lead vocals and 19-year-old son Avery as producer and songwriter. The Barker Family Band EP is slated for this spring.

It’s a six-song EP of cover songs that also includes one original called “The View.” Evans and her daughter share lead vocals and harmonies on popular songs like “XO” (Beyonce), “Dreams” (Fleetwood Mac) and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The EP begins with approximately 30 seconds of the country star singing her hit “Born to Fly.”

Performing with family is not new for Evans, as she grew up singing with siblings and her brother, Matt, remained a member of her band for her full career. She’s talked about Avery’s desire to chase music as a career in past interviews and shared her emotions on Instagram when he moved to Nashville in 2018 to chase his dreams.

For the most part she has not said much about Olivia’s musical desires, although the two did perform “Tennessee Whiskey” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” together last November. The Aretha Franklin hit is also included on the Barker Family Band’s upcoming EP, which will be released on April 12. The trio has plans for six shows at various City Winery locations scheduled for May.

Avery and Olvia are Evans oldest biological kids born to her first husband Craig Schelske. She also has a daughter named Audrey. Her husband of 10 years, Jay Barker, also has several kids making for a large, blended household.