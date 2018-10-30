Sara Cox Moving To Afternoons At BBC Radio 2, Trevor Nelson To Late Evenings

BBC RADIO 2’s replacement for SIMON MAYO and JO WHILEY in afternoons will be veteran BBC radio personality SARA COX. No date was announced for COX’s debut on the “DRIVETIME” show. MAYO was the host of the show for eight years and WHILEY joined the show in MAY; WHILEY is moving to 7-9p weeknights, while MAYO continues as a co-host on BBC RADIO 5 LIVE. In addition, SATURDAY night host TREVOR NELSON is moving to COX’s present 10p-midnight MONDAYs through THURSDAYs slot, and will continue hosting at 1XTRA.