Santana’s Legendary Percussionist Grows Signature Latin Line

Latin Percussion has announced the introduction of new Karl Perazzo Signature Congas and matching Bongos featuring Dia de los Muertos skull artwork designed by Perazzo to match his most recent live set-up with Santana. The graphic that adorns the badge of the San Francisco native’s existing signature timbales (LP1415-KP), and now his matching congas and bongos, is said to pay tribute to past generations of loved ones as part of the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.

The LP Karl Perazzo Signature Quinto (LP808T-KP), Conga (LP809T-KP) and Tumba (LP810T-KP) shells are manufactured from 30″ Kevlar reinforced seamless fiberglass. They are finished with durable lacquer and complimented with chrome hardware. Topped with handpicked rawhide heads, the drums feature heavy-duty 5/16″ tension rods and patented LP Top-Tuning Comfort Curve II™ rims with ProCare™ Shell Protectors.

The signature collection also offers matching LP Karl Perazzo Signature Bongos (LP794X-KP). The set includes 7-1/4″ and 8-5/8” bongos as well as an 11” Signature Mini Conga (LPM198-KP) complete with Chrome plated hardware and a fully tuneable head.

Retail is $1,076.99 for the Quinto, $1,092.99 for the Conga, $1,123.99 for the Tumba, $615.99 for the Bongos and $107.99 for the Mini Conga.

Visit the Drum Workshop/ Latin Percussion Winter NAMM Booth #202A, Level 2 http://www.lpmusic.com/