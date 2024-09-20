“Santa Ana Wind”: An Ode To Unstoppable Women

Ross Flora, the dynamic and versatile artist from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, returns with his electrifying new single, “Santa Ana Wind.” This release is a landmark in Ross’s artistic journey, capturing the essence of a woman whose presence is as powerful and transformative as the notorious winds themselves. She is an irresistible presence, and Ross’s blend of rock, country, and blues brings her story to life with the compelling narrative depth that captivates his fans.

STREAM HERE

Written by Ross Flora, Millard Flora, and Troy Kemp, “Santa Ana Wind” paints a vivid picture of a woman as unpredictable and forceful as the winds that sweep through California.

“She walks in with that John Wayne swagger

Black hat, leather clad, rattlesnake boots

Her eyes are throwing them back off daggers

To every damn guy in the room”

Ross Flora says, “Writing and recording “Santa Ana Wind”’ was a fun experience all around. My dad, Millard Flora, was in Nashville, so Troy Kemp and I invited him out to co-write and had a great time putting the song together! Troy came in with an awesome guitar riff that had a lot of attitude, and the words just fell into place. All three of us are fans of westerns, and we wanted to make the imagery of the song like the opening reveal of the gunslinger walking in the saloon.”

The lyrics, paired with Ross’ powerful vocals tell the story of a woman who leaves an indelible mark wherever she goes. “‘Santa Ana Wind’ is about the kind of woman who changes the entire atmosphere of everyone and everything around her. She is an effortless, undeniable force of nature that you have to be careful around, or else you get burned.”

Ross’ long-standing fascination with these winds, known for their heat, speed, and fire-starting nature, inspired the song’s metaphor. “I’d been fascinated by the actual Santa Ana winds that blow out of the Rocky Mountains across California since I read about them in school. They’re hot, fast, and start fires, which is a perfect personification of some women I’ve met in life.”

Ross Flora’s journey from the Blue Ridge Mountains to Nashville’s stages has been marked by his unique sound, blending influences from R&B, bluegrass, and southern rock. Growing up just south of Roanoke, his first musical memories are of standing on the back of a church pew and learning harmony parts from his father. By his teenage years, Ross was performing at various venues and festivals throughout the South Atlantic. In 2012, he moved to Nashville to pursue his musical dreams, building a strong fan base and performing over 5,000 shows across the nation.

Ross’s previous releases, including his debut single “Cannonball,” his EP, Shoulders of Giants, and his collaboration with Blackbird Studios on his project, Part of Me, have all been met with critical acclaim. His music reflects the influences of legends like Gregg Allman, Chris Cornell, and Ian Thornley, combined with the literary themes of authors like Dickinson, Thoreau, and Whitman.

“Santa Ana Wind” continues this tradition, offering listeners a powerful and evocative experience. “I believe the listener will have a good time hearing ‘Santa Ana Wind’, and while it’s not like a rock, country, or blues song has to have a lot of depth, to me the underlying meaning of this song reinforces that beauty and strength go hand in hand.”

For more information and to connect with Ross Flora, please visit

Website, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, YouTube and TikTok.

For more information, contact Dead Horse Branding at the following:

Danielle Reiss

Dead Horse Branding

publicity@deadhb.com

Phone: (949) 421 9787

About Ross Flora

Ross Flora is a seasoned, multifaceted singer and musician out of the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Growing up just south of Roanoke, he was surrounded by strong influences in both R&B and Bluegrass. When asked what his first musical memories were, he said, “My dad would stand me up on the back of a church pew and teach me harmony parts with the congregation.” When Ross was 12, his dad came home to find him playing along to a Van Halen CD and went to sign him up for guitar lessons that day. By his teenage years, Ross began performing at various venues and festivals throughout the South Atlantic. At the age of 19, he started playing guitar and singing with “The Kings” in Roanoke, Virginia. In 2012, Ross moved from the family farm to pursue a career in Nashville, Tennessee. Once in Nashville, he was able to build a strong audience base as a solo artist and began touring full-time as a lead guitarist and vocalist, performing with acts such as “Johnny T” Band and “Smoke n’ Guns” around the nation. Ross has performed over 5,000 shows since moving to Nashville, all while writing and producing his own music.

Ross’ songs emulate the tasteful guitar parts and bold emotional lyrics of the southern rock genre. His sound reflects his lifelong influences, including Gregg Allman, Duane Allman, Chris Cornell, and Ian Thornley. As an English major, he utilizes the themes of all his favorite authors, including Dickinson, Thoreau, and Whitman, in his musical writing. Ross’ music shares stories from his rural roots to life on the road.

In 2022, Ross released his first debut single ‘Cannonball’ to overwhelming reviews from the southern rock and outlaw country communities, naming him “The Golden Age of Rock n’ Roll featuring a Southern Flare”. Following his single in July 2022, Ross released his first EP, Shoulders of Giants. The EP made headlines alongside Morgan Wade in the Roanoke Times as two Virginia natives making waves in Nashville. In March 2023 Ross released his project with world renowned Blackbird Studios, ‘Part of Me’. Ross continues to play across the USA as a solo artist, and keeps a Nashville residency at multiple venues.

About Dead Horse Branding

Dead Horse Branding is an award-winning public relations, management, and branding agency with headquarters in both Nashville, TN, and Sydney, Australia. Dead Horse Branding creates, designs, and refines each component of a brand, ensuring that the brand will always hit the right chord on every level. Dead Horse Branding’s business model is a cutting-edge management and branding service all-in-house that spans multiple industries, including music, fashion, design, business, culinary, entertainment, fitness, and more. There are seven primary formulas for branding, and Dead Horse does them all under one roof, making them a very competitive branding agency.

Branding is an identity developed through our DH7 branding formula, which includes strategic planning, logo and image design, photography and visual assets, website design, marketing and social media, publicity, licensing, and distribution. Dead Horse Branding’s brand-building technique has been implemented into the education system in the USA and Australia. Rick Caballo and Melissa Core-Caballo were instrumental in helping to lead Kennesaw State University’s Joel A. Katz Music and Entertainment Business program (MEBUS) as one of the top curriculums ranked by Billboard Magazine in 2022.

Iconic Music Producer Tony Brown, CHINGY, Bo Diddley Estate, HENDRIX Music Academy, Grammy Winning Mark O’Connor Band, Baha Men, LOVING MARY (Steven Tyler’s solo band), Cyndi Lauper, Buck Johnson (Hollywood Vampires & Aerosmith), Hachette Book Group, Simon and Schuster, Universal Music Group, MTSU, Sony Music, ACPI Group, Interior Designer Kathy Anderson, Gigi Butler of Gigi Cupcakes, TEDx, NAMM, Songwriting University, Marc Jordan, Jayne Denham, Average Joes Entertainment, Music Expo, the Joel A. Katz MEBUS Program, The Today Show, Lionsgate, and Hallmark are some of the brands with which we have had the pleasure of working within the USA and internationally.

Visit deadhorsebranding.com for more information!

Recommended Posts

Ross Flora’s Latest Single “Santa Ana Wind” Captures Untamed Spirit

Experience the Force of Nature with Ross Flora’s “Santa Ana Wind”

Feel the Heat: Ross Flora Debuts “Santa Ana Wind”

“Santa Ana Wind”: Ross Flora’s Ode to Unstoppable Women

Ross Flora’s “Santa Ana Wind” Brings Fire and Soul to Nashville