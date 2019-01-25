Samuel J Welcomes Transformation In The Ever Changing World

Samuel J searches for transcendence throughout the world in his new album, Into The Light. From one song to the next, the singer-songwriter and conservationist combines soulful lyrics with intricate instrumentals to take the listener on a vivacious journey. Into The Light is now available on digital platforms worldwide.

As a vocalist, composer, and producer, Samuel J is able to fuse his talents together to create positive energy throughout his album. Into the Light follows his acclaimed lead single, “Embrace” that Indie Obsessivedescribed as “intelligent and revealing.” The record is founded on Samuel J’s belief that all life needs to come back into harmony in order to uphold the well-being of ourselves and the greater world; it’s about the complex need to shed things that no longer serve in a positive light. He recorded Into The Lightaround the globe featuring orchestras and world renowned producers, including 3-time Grammy winner, Dave Isaac (Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, Elton John).

An international performer, Samuel J has performed in Brazil, Costa Rica, Canada, Europe, and the United States. Samuel J has successfully toured as both a solo artist and in partnership with many artists including Ben Harper, Michael Franti, Jack Johnson, and Jurassic 5. He is currently based in Los Angeles where he contributes to world conservation groups such as Sea Shepherd Global, Ocean Care, and Save The Children. He cares deeply for this world and all of its inhabitants to which he hopes to use his music to spread the same humbleness and optimism he shares towards the worldly ambiance.

Samuel J has plans to release exciting new content in the coming months. Continue to watch Samuel J for his new releases through his website SamJMusic.com. Into The Lightis now available on digital platforms worldwide.