Sammi Rae Murciano Releases New Video “Unpredictable”

Having just released her latest single on September 22nd, Singer/Songwriter Sammi Rae Murciano is excited to drop her latest music video – “Unpredictable”! It was shot on the boardwalk in Long Beach, NY adding an incredible visual element to the song which champions strength and empowerment.

WATCH: Sammi Rae Murciano “ Unpredictable ” Official Music Video

A Long Island native, Sammi Rae Murciano has been singing for four years, and garnering a ton of praise from audiences nationwide. Inspired by a wide range of talents before her, she has cited her major influences as everyone from Beyoncé to James Arthur, Rihanna, Adele, Dua Lipa and many more. Her strong and soulful voice shows a talent well beyond her years at the young age of 17, yet knowing that you have to believe in yourself and have confidence to be successful has been her continued mantra.

Her last three song EP “The Story” focuses on anti-bullying and the hardships Murciano has faced and overcome in the past. It includes singles “Reflection” along with “Back to Me” – about wanting to move forward and finding the strength to trust and love again, and “Never Letting Go” – a track she says she wants “to inspire others” continuing “no one should let anyone stop them from doing what they love”. The final track also sums up the feelings that connect through the whole EP in a sense, one of the lyrics being “Take the risk or the chance to lose it all, let the burning desire go” which she expresses as “meaning you should always take a chance and do what you are passionate about each and every day.”

With “Unpredictable”, Murciano continues her mantra saying that the song “talks about not letting anyone stop you from following your dreams”. Rising above any criticisms, she continues “I’ve never let anything that anyone has said to me change me or bring me down, and I like to talk about that to inspire other people who may be going through the same things”.

Helping to give a voice to those who struggle, Sammi has been involved in the anti-bullying movement and even performed at the 2017 Long Island Coalition Against Bullying’s 2nd Annual Fall Gala. Most recently, she took the stage at the Tilles Center at Long Island’s LIU Post to open for none other than the Grammy Award-Winning husband and wife duo of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo and was interviewed by LongIsland.com!

With more music to come along with further live performances, there’s plenty more in store for the talented artist in 2018!

