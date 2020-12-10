Sami Lavette “He’s Country” now available to Country radio

Sami was born on March 18th, 2003 in Birmingham AL.

She is a Senior at Victory Christian High School and a 4 sport athlete. She competes in pageants and love’s music. He’s Country is her First release of her debut EP and has done well around the world. She Has recorded music in Nashville, Birmingham, Atlanta and Muscle Shoals. Her musical influences are her dad, Barbara Streisand, Reba, Adele, and Carrie Underwood to name a few. She currently books 3 to 4 show per month due to school and social distancing and loves to be on stage.

Samantha has competed in the Miss Alabamas Outstanding Teen (MALOT)competition for the past 3 years and is Currently Miss Hamiltons Outstanding Teen. She will again repeat at the state competition this year where the awards include several thousand dollars in scholarship opportunities. MALOT includes fitness, evening gown, interview, and talent competitions and contestants must have a civic platform. Sami sings for her talent portion and her platform is Just Breathe initiated by Sami to help teens with anxiety and depression. She has contributed hundreds of dollars and gifts to Childrens Hospital in Birmingham.

Sami spends her time away from pageants and sports singing in local restaurants, writing songs, farming with her two ducks Dum Dum and Dee Dee, and wrestling her two cats Mendez and Chaco and her Morkie Sebastian.

Samis musical influences include Barbara Streisand, Adele, Demi Lovato, Reba, and many others and her taste is extremely varied. She has covered Lady Gaga, Carrie Underwood, and other pop and country singers.

Future plans for Sami include recording her first album and increasing her geographic footprint as well as her internet popularity.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Sami Lavette

Song Title: He’s Country

Publishing: Sami Lavette

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: He’s Country

Record Label: Sami Lavette Music