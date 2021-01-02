Samantha Margret Releases Pun-Filled Single “Saucy”

Samantha Margret just released her witty and amusing new single “Saucy.” The tongue-in-cheek song about emotions is expressed through endless sauce puns, featuring condiments like sriracha, wasabi, sweet & sour, and more. “Spicy and sweet, I bring the heat,” Margret sings. “Saucy” is now available on all digital music platforms worldwide.

With the unprecedented year coming to an end, Samantha Margret knew she had to take all the weight off her shoulders and remind herself that life can be joyful. When it came to writing this song, she wanted it to be both playful and catchy. “I’m honestly amazed that when I told my co-writer, Eva Snyder, that I wanted to write a song called ‘Saucy’ where all the verses were sauce puns, she stayed in the room,” explains Margret. This sort of lively energy bled into the song and it makes for a very entertaining listen. Featured on the track is rapper and fellow San Francisco artist, Son of Paper. Just off the heels of her latest single, “Feminist gf”, “Saucy” is Margret’s third release in 2020. This single was produced by Bethany Warner and John Caviness, mixed by Michael Child, and mastered by Piper Payne.

Hailing from San Francisco, CA, Samantha Margret’s musicianship grew from songwriting. After being exposed to a vast array of genres and developing a deep love for poetry, Margret found her calling in indie-pop music. She loves to play unplugged – drawing comparisons to Sara Bareilles – but her match-made-in-heaven instrument is her trigger pad because it allows her to be her own band. Margret adores the creative freedom she has when making and producing music. This sentiment is seen with the melding of genres in “Saucy.”

Samantha Margret’s new single blends her typical indie-pop vibes with a rap feature in a contemporary song that speaks volumes about the complexities of emotions. “I write a lot of intense music about heavy topics, but humans need balance. That’s where songs like ‘Saucy’ come in handy. From writing to the rap feature to brainstorming graphics, this song has brought me so many joyful surprises.” Download or stream “Saucy” now on all digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with Samantha Margret, follow her on socials @samanthamargret or visit SamanthaMargret.com.