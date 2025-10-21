Samantha Leah Releases Haunting Carnival-Themed Single and Video “Smile”

Cinematic dark pop artist Samantha Leah has shared a thrilling yet sentimental new single, “Smile,” investigating her internal battles fit with a carnival-esque score. Leah’s uniquely avant-garde sound leaves listeners fascinated with its relatable lyrics and mystical energy. The vulnerable, spooky anthem explores the emotions we hide during moments of suffering and pain. Accompanied by a striking music video set in a haunting carnival, “Smile” is now available to stream and download on all platforms worldwide, with the video available on YouTube.

Beginning with eerie, mysterious melodies and mesmerizing vocals, Samantha Leah combines poetically despairing lyrics, all set to the tune’s circus-like beat. Written from the viewpoint of someone who is inwardly aching but feels the need to put on a smile for the world, the song allows for resonance and understanding. “‘Smile’ is about the mask we wear when we’re going through an extremely dark time and the way we keep up appearances, so no one sees the pain underneath,” explains Samantha Leah. “I wrote it from the perspective of someone who is unraveling internally, but feels they have to keep smiling to the outside world. The song blends a spookish, playful hook with honest lyrics to highlight that contrast between what people see and what’s really happening inside.” Produced by Samantha Leah, the track features live instrumentation from musicians around the world and was mixed and mastered by Marvin Fockens.

Directed by RD3 Media, the music video opens at a nighttime carnival, where Samantha Leah takes on the role of frontman, mime, and entertainer. She wanders through the fair with a doll in hand, slipping into a photobooth while singing and doting on the object. In full mime makeup, she drifts through the scene with an eerie mix of joy and wonder, as if the painted mask allows her to experience a kind of happiness she cannot access without it.

Samantha Leah is an independent artist fusing alt-pop with theatrical, circus-inspired flair. Her cinematic arrangements and poetic lyrics explore alchemy, transformation, and the beauty found in the shadowy corners of human experience, resulting in her distinctive, spellbinding sound. Naming her dedicated fanbase “mystics and misfits,” she has built a loyal, passionate community. Starting with her first role in musical theater at the young age of 6, she began to take an intense interest in music and creativity, which later led to her getting accepted into a high school performing arts program focusing on acting. Participating in this program made her realize how much she loved to create music and perform. Coupling her interest in spirituality and witchcraft with her eccentric sound, Leah has generated a well-built footing for her career.

Samantha Leah’s mystifying, carnival-like sound is sure to leave listeners thoroughly bewitched. Her latest single builds on her enigmatic world where darkness and vulnerability meet to create something truly magical. Stream “Smile” on all digital music platforms and watch the video on her YouTube channel. Stay tuned for more from Samantha Leah by following her on TikTok and Instagram @samanthaleahmusic.