Sam Varga’s New Single “Fall Down” Goes Viral on Tiktok

Alternative/Rock artist Sam Varga just released his new single “Fall Down” to all streaming platforms. You can listen HERE!

“Fall Down” is the first original single from Sam Varga that displays his shift back to his Rock/Emo roots. It was written by Sam, singer/songwriter/girlfriend Kalie Shorr and William Stone. The song was produced by Dan Swank (All Time Low) in Nashville TN.

With classic Emo lyrics like this happy feels so lonely, I wish someone had told me, that I’d fall down, Sam’s song, sung to the tune of “Ring Around the Rosie,” has quickly become a favorite amongst fans.

“Fall Down” began going viral on TikTok on September 18th and has since received over 900K views on the platform. His previously released cover of Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Good 4 You” currently has over 650K streams on Spotify.

“The first music I found for myself and really identified with was the Emo scene of the early 2000s,” Sam explains. “It was saying something completely different than what was on the radio and a lot more dynamic. That influence is always apparent in my music and I tried to shake a lot of that when I first moved to Nashville because my goal at the time was to get cuts. After a year or two of that I got bored and started releasing my own music. It only took awhile to find my way right back. Fall Down is a song about pushing it too far, putting bandaids on bullet holes, and waking up in the middle of all of it.”

About Sam Varga:

With just three short years in Nashville, Sam has already established himself as serious writer and dynamic performer. Coming up in the fast-paced punk scenes of his high school days and the Blues of Austin TX, there is an edge and energy that makes his songs stand out in Music City. He has quickly come up through the writing ranks and can frequently be seen playing staples in town such as Whiskey Jam, Buscall, and The Listening Room. His first year in Nashville saw the release of his debut single “Sex & Whiskey” and the release of his EP “Light Me Up”.

