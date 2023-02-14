Sam Tinnesz Teams Up With Nick Wheeler (All-American Rejects) On Break-Up Anthem “Spaced Out” Ahead of Forthcoming LP

Nashville hitmaker Sam Tinnesz has released the final single ahead of his long-awaited pop rock project There Goes The Neighborhood across streaming services today. “Spaced Out” featuring Nick Wheeler of the All-American Rejects is an anthem for all those who are tired of having an on-and-off again, complicated relationship status. Swirled with pop-punk guitar-driven melodies in signature Wheeler fashion, “Spaced Out” perfectly embodies the 2000s alternative foundation in Sam Tinnesz’ fourth studio album There Goes The Neighborhood. Produced by Seth Mosley (Dashboard Confessional, Real Friends, Filter), “Spaced Out” was co-written with Nick Bailey, whose songwriting credits include Machine Gun Kelly, Demi Lovato, Marshmello, and jxdn.

“When I was writing the chorus to this song, I thought it would be so fun to mention one of my favorite bands in the lyrics, the All-American Rejects! Never in a million years did I think, a year later, I would be able to get one of the members of the Rejects to actually be on the record with me. “

Nick Wheeler, the guitarist, producer and one of the founding members of the band was kind enough to lend me his ridiculously killer guitar skills. I was honestly stuck on the production and couldn’t figure out how to get it over the finish line. Nick came in and sprinkled the last bit of magic dust that we needed to make it feel ready for release. Thankful to have him on it and I really tried my best not to fanboy while we were recording it! This and working with Dashboard for the new record were the highlights of the whole album for me.” – Sam Tinnesz

Nashville RIAA gold selling artist Sam Tinnesz has had viral hits like “Play With Fire” which has amassed over 385 million streams, and “Legends Are Made” which has gotten over 1 billion views on TikTok. He has seen stratospheric success in TV/Film and has featured on gold-selling records like Kygo’s Golden Hour. As a songwriter, Sam has made notable contributions for upcoming releases from Sum 41 and Filter as well as distinguished collaborations with Royal & the Serpent, Banners, Ruelle, etc. Press highlights include Billboard, Forbes, SPIN, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter.

Take a listen to “Spaced Out” featuring Nick Wheeler of the All-American Rejects via ONErpm today, and be sure to pre-save Sam Tinnesz February 24 studio release, There Goes The Neighborhood, here.