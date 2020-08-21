Sam Tinnesz Releases White Doves EP

Hitmaker and Warner Music Group ADA artist Sam Tinnesz, known for developing alternative powerhouses like Ruelle and with a current Top 40 Dance chart hit thanks to his collaboration with pop staple Kygo, released his White Doves EP Aug. 7 via ADA Worldwide.

White Doves is the second half of a full-length record about the duality of life. While the first half, Warplanes, features the 100+million-times-streamed “Play With Fire” and focuses on the darker themes of life (hate, anger, violence, etc.), the new EP is about justice, peace, love, family and all the good things about life.

White Doves streams seamlessly between multiple genres, including rock, EDM, folk, pop and alternative, all flowing together in a sound that resonates with fans of Tinnesz contemporaries like Imagine Dragons and Twenty One Pilots.

Recently featured in Rolling Stone, Forbes, American Songwriter and more for his “Better Together” anthem (which is currently being used in CBS This Morning video promos), Tinnesz’s “Run With The Giants” from White Doves is set to impact AAA, Alternative and Rock radio. Having released massive, hard-hitting anthems like “Legends Are Made” and “Ready Set Let’s Go,” the new single is a wild blend of pop rock with EDM-flavored drops that takes the listener on an unexpected ride of musical twists and turns.

Along with the radio single, Tinnesz premieres his “Brother” music video at https://youtu.be/eYTs8YrGD9I. The Sean Hagwell-directed video and Jeremy Lutito–produced lead track was co-written with fellow hitmaker K.S. Rhoads.

“The Johnny Cash influenced raw-finger-picked acoustics mixed with a thumping heartbeat like kick drum give you the feeling of being deep in the woods after midnight,” says Tinnesz of the song, adding that it “is a call to someone close, who’s lost and far from who they really are.”

how long will you run

you’re not what you’ve become

walking up there on a wire so high

you know there’s only one way down

I can’t save you now

brother

The White Doves EP also includes the first digital single, “Overcome (Feat. Que Parks),” a modern-day anthem for today’s civil rights movement influenced by Martin Luther King Jr.’s “We Shall Overcome” speech. A gritty, soulful, blues-laden anthem about injustice, mistreatment and struggle, the song’s inspiring, mountain-peak chorus is an anthem of hope for the voiceless and overlooked.

“It’s a hard time. People are losing jobs, loved ones and experiencing countless other hardships,” reflects Tinnesz. “These are scary and unsure moments, but I believe the spirit that has made us [America] so incredible for dreamers and entrepreneurs is the same spirit that will get us through this and help us to overcome.”

Recognizing that he is not singing just his own story, but channeling another’s, Tinnesz invited Que Parks to bring his unique story and perspective as a POC in America to the track. A yet to be discovered rapper, Parks hopes his music brings unity and change to the world around him.

“Being black in America is a constant war,” says Parks. “I was raised on the East Side of Nashville in a predominantly black community where each day presented obstacles. ‘Overcome’ reminds me of the fight that is still at hand in today’s time. Creating unity in a world that is divided and shedding light on matters that are taking place in current times: the fight for equality, and the end of racism.”

The complete White Doves track listing follows:

Brother Hold Me Up Overcome (feat. Que Parks) Be Here For You Human Run With The Giants (Dove Mix) Feels Like Home

In addition to the new music and a featured appearance in the InstaBAND movie released July 28, Tinnesz is hosting his “Battle Talks” podcast, with his latest episode featuring Brandon Boyd (Incubus) premiering on SPIN’s IGTV. Other artists he has interviewed for the podcast include Filter / Nine Inch Nails’ Richard Patrick and Korn’s Brian “Head” Welch.

For all the latest Tinnesz news, music and more, go to https://www.samtinnesz.com/, YouTube, Apple Music (20 million plays), Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pandora (61 million streams) and Spotify, where he has over 2.1 million monthly listeners.

About Sam Tinnesz:

Millions have heard the voice and music of Nashville-based alternative artist Sam Tinnesz and not even known it was him. This is because his songs often find homes in the most widely viewed shows on television, like Riverdale, All American and World of Dance, in pro sports broadcasting from the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and UFC, and in national ads for companies such as Toyota, Samsung, Jeep and Target, and many more. From his exposure in TV and film, he has amassed an impressive fan base- rabid and waiting for the next musical offering. These fans have earned Sam massive streaming numbers like over 100 million streams on “Play With Fire,” over 200k subscribers on YouTube and a monthly reach of over 2.1 million listeners on Spotify.

While Sam skillfully crafts his own artistry, he has also managed to lend a hand to other giants in the TV and film genre, such as Ruelle (2018 Billboard No.1 most synced artist), Fleurie and Tommee Profitt. The evolution of Sam’s writing in 2019 and 2020 has led to impressive pop cuts and features with artists like Kygo (“Don’t Give Up On Love (feat. Sam Tinnesz)”), Banners and Daniella Mason. As a wholly independent artist, Sam has amassed over 170 million streams on his debut Babel LP, and looks forward to releasing a highly anticipated new album in 2020 with the support of Warner Music Group’s ADA.

About ADA Worldwide:

ADA is a worldwide service organization committed to independent artist and label development. As part of Warner Music Group, ADA gives the indie community access to an unparalleled global distribution system and a dedicated team that provides a complete spectrum of marketing, merchandising, promotion, and music licensing services. ADA was created in 1993 to focus on the independent music business, where some of the most successful artists and record labels have built their initial followings. ADA marries the effectiveness and convenience of a major label with the marketing sensibilities of an independent. ADA’s partners include 12Tone, BMG, Ciara, Comedy Central, Dualtone, Macklemore, Neon Trees/Thrill Forever, Partisan, Polyvinyl, Pro Era, Mute, Nettwerk, Sumerian, Sub Pop, VP Records, Vice, WaterTower and many others.