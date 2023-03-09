Sam Tinnesz Brings Uniqueness With Fourth Studio Album, There Goes The Neighborhood

Nashville artist Sam Tinnesz has some more tricks up his sleeves this year with his new album, There Goes The Neighborhood, out now via ONErpm. Defining his sound with a blend of influences, There Goes The Neighborhood brings something new to the table. The sound is a mix of late 90’s and early 2000’s Weezer-meets-Nirvana style rock with a pop and hip-hop flair, cementing the album in a position that is completely unique to Tinnesz’s previous works. It is a shocking new direction that will leave you wanting more, as Tinnesz branches out and collaborates with multiple legacy artists, producers and songwriters. Notable contributions include David Hodges (Evanescence, Weezer, Blink-182), Ian Brendan Scott, Mark Jackson (Bishop Briggs, Dorothy) and Seth Mosley (Mat Kearney, Skillet).

Following the release of single “Bittersweet” featuring Dashboard Confessional, the skatepark themed music video gained traction with over 2.4 million views in the first couple of months. “Bittersweet” playfully twists melody with lyrics expressing longing and missing a loved one. Aptly named, the song evokes sadness but is masked with a catchy pop rock beat, similar to real feelings being bittersweet. “Spaced Out,” the last single previewed off of There Goes The Neighborhood, describes the turbulence of a breakup, as well as the course of on and off again relationships. With the combination of Nick Wheeler’s (All-American Rejects) melodic guitar and Sam Tinnesz’s vocals, the track harmonizes and flows between the two artists as a product of excellent teamwork.

Sam Tinnesz describes the special opportunity of working alongside other artists on the 14 track album as a whole:

“‘There Goes the Neighborhood’ has been a brain child of mine for the last few years, and I am so excited to finally get it all out! I wanted to make a record that felt like the person that I am when you’re hanging out with me, not just some romanticized character. It’s tongue in cheek lyrics, anthemic choruses and singable guitar solos all wrapped in a hip-hop meets rock, candy coated shell. It was wild how stepping out to make this collection of songs led to me to working with some of my music heroes like Dashboard Confessional and The All- American Rejects. This album is a bit of a roller coaster and I hope it makes you laugh and think until you sing and cry your face off. I think by far it’s my most vulnerable record I’ve made yet and really was a labor of love from start to finish.” – Sam Tinnesz

Nashville RIAA gold selling artist Sam Tinnesz has had viral hits like “Play With Fire” which has amassed over 385 million streams, and “Legends Are Made” which has gotten over 1 billion views on TikTok. He has seen stratospheric success in TV/Film and has featured on gold-selling records like Kygo’s Golden Hour. As a songwriter, Sam has made notable contributions for upcoming releases from Sum 41 and Filter as well as distinguished collaborations with Dashboard Confessional, Royal & the Serpent, Banners, Ruelle, etc. Press highlights include Billboard, Forbes, SPIN, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter.

With a sonic blast of pop beats and punk–driven vocals, no one can deny Tinnesz is putting a stamp on his place in the music industry. There Goes The Neighborhood is available everywhere here via ONErpm, and be sure to watch the official music video for “Prozac Perfect” on Sam Tinnesz’ official YouTube channel here.