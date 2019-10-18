Sam Moore To Perform With Garth Brooks On ‘Grammy Salute To Music Legends®’

Sam Moore and Dave Prater – the groundbreaking duo, Sam & Dave, who brought their gospel roots to Soul music, were one of the primary chart stars at the Stax and Atlantic labels in the ’60s. Bringing the passion of call and response to their wailing soul side, the duo were honored by The Recording Academy™ as one of the recipients of the Special Merit Awards, The Lifetime Achievement Award in May in Los Angeles.

The GRAMMY-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members, dubbed “Double Dynamite,” found success with songs like 1966’s “Hold On, I’m Comin'” (No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and No. 21 on the pop chart) and 1967’s “Soul Man” (No. 1 on the R&B chart and No. 2 on the pop chart). In 1967, “Soul Man” garnered the duo a GRAMMY Award for Best Performance: Rhythm & Blues Group, and in 1999 the song was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame.

As previously announced, in collaboration with PBS’ “Great Performances” series, the Recording Academy™ presents “GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends ®,” the fourth annual all-star concert offering a prime-time spotlight for the Academy’s 2019 Special Merit Awards recipients. Recorded at the Dolby Theatre, the event premieres nationwide Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honorees are Sam & Dave, Black Sabbath, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, and Dionne Warwick. Lou Adler, Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson, and Johnny Mandel are Trustees Award honorees; and Saul Walker is the Technical GRAMMY® Award recipient. Also being honored is Jeffery Redding, this year’s recipient of the Music Educator Award™, which is presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum®.

Led by GRAMMY-nominated industry icon Greg Phillinganes as musical director and hosted by past GRAMMY nominee Sheila E, the celebration and tribute concert features rare performances by honorees and never-before-seen renditions of their classic songs by those they’ve inspired.

Performance List (honoree in bold)

Sam & Dave

Medley: “Hold On, I’m Comin'”/ “Soul Man” (performed by Sam Moore and Garth Brooks)

“I Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down” (performed by Sam Moore)

Dionne Warwick

“Walk On By” (performed by Johnny Mathis)

“What The World Needs Now” (performed by Dionne Warwick)

Lou Adler

“I Feel The Earth Move”/”It’s Too Late” (performed by Jessie Mueller)

Julio Iglesias

“Caruso” (performed by Julio Iglesias)

Ashford & Simpson

Medley: “You’re All I Need To Get By”/”Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” (performed by Valerie Simpson and Kenny Lattimore)

Johnny Mandel

“How Do You Keep The Music Playing” (performed by Patti Austin and Greg Phillinganes)

Medley: “The Shadow Of Your Smile”/”Suicide Is Painless” (performed by Patti Austin)

Black Sabbath

Medley: “War Pigs”/ Paranoid” (performed by Rival Sons)

Donny Hathaway

“A Song For You” (performed by Lalah Hathaway)

“Where Is The Love” (performed by Lalah Hathaway and Kenya Hathaway)

Billy Eckstine

“Everything I Have Is Yours” (performed by Gregory Porter)

“Dedicated To You” (performed by Gregory Porter and Patti Austin)

George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic

Medley: “One Nation Under A Groove”/”Mothership Connection”/”Flash Light” (performed by George Clinton, William “Bootsy” Collins, Sativa, Eddie M, Sheila E., and Snoop Dogg)

A production of THIRTEEN LLC for WNET, “GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends” on “Great Performances” is written by David Wild and directed for television by David Horn, with Mitch Owgang as producer, and David Horn and Neil Portnow as executive producers.

About The Recording Academy:

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music’s history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards®—music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world’s leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, “like” Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy’s social communities on Instagram and YouTube.

About WNET:

WNET is America’s flagship PBS station: parent company of New York’s THIRTEEN and WLIW21and operator of NJTV, the statewide public media network in New Jersey. Through its new ALL ARTS multi-platform initiative, its broadcast channels, three cable services (THIRTEEN PBSKids, Create and World) and online streaming sites, WNET brings quality arts, education and public affairs programming to more than five million viewers each month. WNET produces and presents a wide range of acclaimed PBS series, including Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend, and the nightly interview program Amanpour and Company. In addition, WNET produces numerous documentaries, children’s programs, and local news and cultural offerings, as well as multi-platform initiatives addressing poverty and climate. Through THIRTEEN Passport and WLIW Passport, station members can stream new and archival THIRTEEN, WLIW and PBS programming anytime, anywhere.

About The Legendary Soul Man™ Sam Moore:

The first 20-plus years of Sam Moore’s sensational career began by lending his unmistakable lead vocals to soul duo Sam & Dave. The 1967 smash hit “Soul Man,” catapulted the duo’s career up the Pop and R&B Charts, selling more than 10 million records worldwide and ultimately an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Moore also scored critical acclaim and numerous awards as a solo artist for more than 35 years, performing at some of the world’s most iconic and notable venues, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Hollywood Bowl, The Ryman Auditorium, The Grand Ole Opry, Royal Albert Hall, Nippon Budokan, The John F. Kennedy Center, The White House, Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument. Moore has recently joined Florida International University (FIU) as an Artist in Residence for their Center of Humanities to build a program around the artist histories that shaped our culture through music.

