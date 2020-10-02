Sam Moore, Cyndi Lauper, Brandi Carlie, Chris Isaak & More To Perform In Honor Of 2020 Recording Academy Special

The Recording Academy® will honor its 2020 Special Merit Awards recipients with “Great Performances: GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends®,” an awards ceremony and tribute concert hosted by Jimmy Jam on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app.

Announced earlier this year, the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award honorees are Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, John Prine, Public Enemy, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Ken Ehrlich, Philip Glass and Frank Walker received Trustees Award honors, and George Augspurger was recognized with the Technical GRAMMY® Award. Mickey Smith Jr. will also accept the Music Educator Award™ as this year’s recipient.

Performers include Laurie Anderson, Philip Bailey, Brandi Carlile, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Isaak, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Cyndi Lauper, Sam Moore, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Yola. Presenters include Rhiannon Giddens, Joe Mantegna, John Legend, LL COOL J, Greg Phillinganes, Henry Rollins, and Don Was.

Song List (Honorees in bold type):

Roberta Flack

“The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” — Performed by Cynthia Erivo

“Where Is The Love” — Performed by Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Chicago

“If You Leave Me Now” — Performed by Philip Bailey

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

“Up Above My Head, I Hear Music In The Air” — Performed by Yola

Isaac Hayes

“Soul Man” / “I Thank You” / “You Don’t Know Like I Know” / “Hold On, I’m Comin’” / “You Got Me Hummin’” / “When Something Is Wrong With My Baby” — Performed by Sam Moore

Philip Glass

“Gee Whiz” — Performed by Laurie Anderson

Frank Walker

“Your Cheatin’ Heart” — Performed by Chris Isaak

Ken Ehrlich

“Time After Time” — Performed by Cyndi Lauper

John Prine

“Storm Windows” — Performed by Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires

“I Remember Everything” — Performed by Brandi Carlile

This is the fifth year the Recording Academy has celebrated the Special Merit Awards with a stand-alone TV event and musical tribute, but the first year that it has been produced without an audience and in different locations due to COVID-19’s impact on live events. In addition to the tribute concert, the special will feature archival video packages celebrating each of the honorees’ contributions to the music industry and its cultural heritage.

A production of THIRTEEN PRODUCTIONS for WNET, “Great Performances: GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends” was written by David Wild and directed for television by David Horn, with Mitch Owgang as producer and David Horn and Branden Chapman as executive producers. Terry Lickona and Chantel Sausedo are co-producers.

The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording, while the Trustees Award honors such contributions in areas other than performance. The Recording Academy’s National Board of Trustees determines the honorees of both awards. Technical GRAMMY Award recipients are voted on by the Academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing® Advisory Council and Chapter Committees, and are ratified by the Academy’s Trustees. The award is presented to individuals who have made contributions of outstanding technical significance to the recording industry. Presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum®, the Music Educator Award recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education. The recipient is approved by the Board of Trustees.

About The Recording Academy:

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music’s history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards® — music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world’s leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, “like” Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy’s social communities on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About WNET:

WNET is America’s flagship PBS station: parent company of New York’s THIRTEEN and WLIW21 and operator of NJTV, the statewide public media network in New Jersey. Through its new ALL ARTS multi-platform initiative, its broadcast channels, three cable services (THIRTEEN PBSKids, Create and World) and online streaming sites, WNET brings quality arts, education and public affairs programming to more than five million viewers each month. WNET produces and presents a wide range of acclaimed PBS series, including Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend, and the nightly interview program Amanpour and Company. In addition, WNET produces numerous documentaries, children’s programs, and local news and cultural offerings, as well as multi-platform initiatives addressing poverty and climate. Through THIRTEEN Passport and WLIW Passport, station members can stream new and archival THIRTEEN, WLIW and PBS programming anytime, anywhere.

About The Legendary Soul Man™ Sam Moore:

The first 20-plus years of Sam Moore’s sensational career began by lending his unmistakable lead vocals to soul duo Sam & Dave. The 1967 smash hit “Soul Man,” catapulted the duo’s career up the Pop and R&B Charts, selling more than 10 million records worldwide and ultimately an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Moore also scored critical acclaim and numerous awards as a solo artist for more than 35 years, performing at some of the world’s most iconic and notable venues, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Hollywood Bowl, The Ryman Auditorium, The Grand Ole Opry, Royal Albert Hall, Nippon Budokan, The John F. Kennedy Center, The White House, Lincoln Memorial, and Washington Monument. Moore has recently joined Florida International University (FIU) as an Artist in Residence for their Center of Humanities to build a program around the artist histories that shaped our culture through music.

For more information on The Legendary Soul Man™ Sam Moore, visit sammoore.net.