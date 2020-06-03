Sam L. Smith “The Way You Make Me Feel” now available to Country radio programmers

Bio/Tour:

While Nashville is filled with country singers with down-home cred, few can say they are a real singing cowboy, as from times past. Sam L. Smith, an 18-year-old Country and Christian Country Recording Artist based in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky brings that true-country essence to the music scene, as he releases his debut single, The Way You Make Feel. On any given weekend you are likely to find Sam racing his horse in a barrel event, striving to make every turn clean and fast, or singing at a Sunday morning service, seeking to touch every heart. Sam says his interest in singing all began when he missed a school bus ride on one of his first few days of 7th grade, and the assistant principal, hearing Sams rich talking voice, called the schools choir teacher to get him an audition. Keying in on Sams natural singing talent, his new choir teacher gave Sam one of his first solo opportunities, singing Elvis Blue Christmas at the choirs annual Christmas concert. A Facebook video of this event actually began Sams music career, as members of various churches viewed it and started calling him to come and sing for them! Looking for material, young Sam came across Josh Turners Long Black Train and he made it part of his repertoire. As he belted it out with many of Turners inflections, it drew comparisons of Sam to Josh Turner. Artists need to be unique, however, and Sam has certainly grown to be.