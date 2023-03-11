Sam Ferrara Releases Emotional New Ballad “Love’s Got A Way of Letting You Down”

Jazzy Country singer/songwriter Sam Ferrara recently released her rawest, most honest single yet, “Love’s Got a Way of Letting You Down.” You can listen to the ballad HERE!

After being named one of She Wolf Radio’s “Artists to Watch” for 2023, Sam is ready to share the next piece of her puzzle. Breaking genre barriers and combining her love of fierce country with her jazz-inspired roots, she takes the leap to expose the ugly truth behind her bitter, broken heart and her spoiled outlook on love.

With unguarded lyrics like hearts, they never lose their blood, until they’re drowning in a flood, “Love’s Got a Way of Letting You Down” exposes the anguish of a failed relationship.

“This song was written from a vulnerable place – a story about the rise and fall of heartbreak,” Sam explains. “When the rose color glasses come off, we see the ugly truth of what it’s like to get your heart broken. I look forward to reaching listeners who have survived the rise and fall of heartbreak and who have come out stronger on the other side.”

“Love’s Got A Way of Letting You Down” will be followed by a smooth “in the club” version, set to be released on 3/17. This song has already captured the hearts of many, as it was featured at historic venues such as the Bluebird Cafe and The Listening Room in Nashville, TN.

About Sam Ferrara:

Sam Ferrara is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Long Island, NY, but has been based in Nashville, TN since 2017. Working on music her whole life, Sam only began songwriting in her late twenties. Her goal is to write music that will make an impact on others, based on the stories she tells.

Sam’s music is rooted in Country with a blend of all different musical influences, such as Jazz, Rock, Acoustic and more. Sam is also looking to experiment with incorporating woodwind instruments into her music.

Early in her career, Sam performed at many venues including Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, Off-Broadway at Symphony Space and The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in Houston, TX. She also traveled to Europe to perform shows in both 2010 and 2012.

In recent years, Sam has been performing at venues and festivals throughout Nashville and Tennessee. Highlighted performances include The Cutting Room and Arlene’s Grocery in New York City, The Bluebird Cafe and The Listening Room in Nashville, TN.

2022 was a year of growth and artist development for Sam and she is looking forward to more releases, touring and an EP release in 2023.

You can follow Sam on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Spotify.