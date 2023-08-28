Sam Ferrara Releases Emotional Debut Album “Pieces of Me”

Country music singer/songwriter and recording artist Sam Ferrara just released her highly-anticipated, honest debut album “Piece of Me.” Click HERE to listen!

Track Listing:

1. Waiter

2. Whiskey Memory

3. Love’s Got A Way of Letting You Down

4. My Cruel Mind

5. Cold Black Kettle

6. Kites

7. What You Have

8. Get Out of My Town (ft. Amanda McCarthy)

“This album has been in the works for 3 years,” Sam shares. “It has been the longest journey, but I cannot wait to share every piece of me with you!”

About Sam Ferrara:

As the kid who has always had the drive and passion for music, from listening to NPR to singing many solos in the school choir, Sam Ferrara has made music a significant part of her life. Beginning with her voice and piano, she quickly realized she had a knack for instruments and learned the clarinet, alto saxophone, and her favorite, bass clarinet – just to name a few. Finding her stride in high school and college, these pieces of her story helped develop her into the musician she is today.

Graduating with a degree from Hofstra University in Music Education, Sam became a middle school band teacher, passing on her passion for music to others over the last 10 years. While teaching in the classroom, Sam also pursued her love of storytelling through songwriting, eventually moving to Nashville in 2017. Influenced by the musicianship and lyrical genius of Hunter Hayes, Sam continued to push herself deeper into her own original compositions and made the leap to being a full-time artist this year.

Sam is all about impacting and inspiring others. During a low point in her life, a stranger told her to “go and take her life back” and that was just the boost she needed to go after her dreams. Sam hit the ground running, releasing her songs “Whiskey Memory” and “Get Out of My Town (featuring Amanda McCarthy)” in 2022. The sassy and powerful lyrics of those songs encourage her audience to be not only open with how they feel, but to also stand up for themselves. Sam also hopes that her stories will help her audience to understand her personal journey, too.

Looking to stand out in the industry, Sam has been incorporating woodwind instruments into her music as part of a movement to modernize country music and push her music to the next level. Sam’s sound is rooted in country music, with a blend of all different musical influences such as jazz, rock, acoustic and more.

A few memorable career highlights for Sam include performing at venues such as Madison Square Garden, Barclay Center, off-Broadway at Symphony Space and The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in Houston, TX. In addition, Sam also traveled to Europe to perform shows in 2010 and 2012 and has performed at legendary venues like The Cutting Room in New York City, The Bluebird Cafe and The Listening Room in Nashville, TN. She has opened for artists such as Kalie Shorr, Honey Country and Lauren Davidson and she looks forward to growing that list.

Her debut album “Piece of Me” was released on July 28, 2023 and is a culmination of the pieces of her journey throughout the last 8 years. Sam feels that the delivery of “Piece of Me” will be the moment where she can finally be seen for who she truly is. This is only the beginning of Sam’s story and the best is yet to come!

You can follow Sam on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, Twitter and Spotify.