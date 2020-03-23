Sam Bartells Shares Song of Awakening “Blessed + Broken” on Good Friday, April 10

International singer/songwriter Sam Bartells shares song of awakening and spiritual change on April 10. In his new single Blessed + Broken, Sam Bartells shares his humble journey with addiction and coming clean.

“It’s a recollection of my very last rock bottom before I went to rehab,” shares the New Zealand native. “It’s about fighting for life, letting go and hope.”

Passion and purpose are prevalent in Blessed + Broken as the country-alt-rock artist tells a tale of flight and spiritual discovery. Full of soul, authenticity and fierceness, the renegade displays his raw and earnest vocals in a stripped down track generous in grit and genuine emotion. With arms open wide, Sam Bartells embraces renewal and change while staying open about his struggles and becoming an advocate for addiction.

A remarkable journey from the brink of despair to beginning his career with the launch of a new song alongside Reslau Records, Marathon Talent Agency and Kore Public Relations – spanning from Auckland to Nashville.

“Sam Bartells and I met back in September of 2019, his presence and character stood out,” says Owner/CEO of Marathon Talent Agency and former Chief Marketing Officer of Warner Music Nashville, Peter Strickland. “Listening to his music I heard passion and honesty in his lyrics sung with his bold and gripping voice. I look forward to watching his career develop from Nashville and abroad.”

Stay up-to-date on on Sam Bartells and Blessed + Broken by following him on social media at @SamBartellsMusic.