Saint Spicer Releases Soulful New Single “On Repeat”

Today soulful songstress Saint Spicer releases her brand new single “On Repeat.”

Equipped with impressive insight and a refreshing ability to unapologetically tell the truth, the Austin-based singer and songwriter shares a moment of self-reflection with her listeners through “On Repeat.” Infused with sensual elements of soul and funk, the song was inspired by Saint Spicer’s own misadventures in love and sees her exploring the toxic patterns she has begun to recognize in her own romantic relationships.

“When I wrote this song, I kept returning to the moments that would repeat themselves over and over again in these various relationships—getting tea together at a coffee shop, always the same taste, the feeling of the fall season and the emotions that accompanied being in love,” she explains. “And then there was the actual fall, where I realized I was taking the emotional burdens of these people and carrying them with me even though there was no reciprocity in the relationship. Once you feel that betrayal, you can never forget what it feels like. It is unforgettable. And I realized I was just repeating the same process over and over again. Each fall I would meet someone new, but repeat the same process. Life is all about cycles, but I was stuck in the same one. This is the song that helped me get ‘unstuck.’”

“On Repeat” serves as the perfect anthem for all those who find themselves running recurrently in the same circles, unable to break out of the behaviors that have been holding them back for so long. Listen here.

Having spent much of her childhood moving from place to place, music quickly became a tool for Saint Spicer to ground herself, allowing her to express her innermost thoughts while practicing self-care by reflecting and looking inward. Now based in Austin, TX, she seeks to build a community through her music and believes that everyone should be celebrated for being their best selves.

