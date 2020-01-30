Saddle Bronc Rider Joins Toby Keith’s “Country Comes to Town” Tour This Summer

WME artist Chancey Williams announces new summer tour dates with country music legend Toby Keith. Tickets are set to go on sale Jan. 31 for the following dates: MetraPark First Interstate Arena in Billings, MT June 19; Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, CO June 20; and Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, ND July 23.

“We are super excited to play these shows,” commented Williams, “I have been a fan of Toby’s throughout my career, he’s the definition of a superstar. Plus, we all look up to Toby and his whole team, so it is a real thrill, we can’t wait.”

Williams new single, “Fastest Gun in Town,” made its live debut during round five of the WNFR. Keeping to his cowboy roots, Williams was eager to release the single and its official music video during the “Superbowl of Rodeo.” Fans can watch the new video, an authentic piece showcasing raw footage of America’s original extreme sport, HERE. The long-awaited follow-up to the Rodeo Cold Beer album is called 3rd Street and is slated for a March release. Chancey Williams signed with WME Nashville this past fall and plans an aggressive summer tour in support of the record.

Chancey William’s fans can take advantage of a pre-sale opportunity on January 29 and 30, using the promo code: CHANCEY. Check out the complete tour schedule below for more information and ticket links.

TOUR DATES:

First Interstate Arena – Billings, MT

Friday, June 19th

Artist Pre-Sale: Wednesday, 1/29 10 a.m MST – Thursday, 1/30 10 p.m. MST

On Sale: Friday, 1/31 @ 10 a.m. MST

Purchase tickets HERE.

Budweiser Events Arena – Loveland, CO

Saturday, June 20th

Artist Pre-Sale: Wednesday, 1/29 10 a.m. MST – Thursday, 1/30 10 p.m. MST

On Sale: Friday, 1/31 @ 10 a.m. MST

Purchase tickets HERE.

Bismarck Events Center – Bismarck, ND



Thursday, July 23rd

Artist Pre-Sale: Wednesday, 1/29 10 a.m. CST – Thursday, 1/30 10 p.m. CST

On Sale: Friday, 1/31 @ 10 a.m. CST

Purchase tickets HERE.

About Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band:

Saddle bronc rider turned country singer-songwriter, Chancey Williams has gone from competing on horse back to performing on center stage at major rodeos. The only artist besides Chris LeDoux to both ride and perform on stage at the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, known as “The Daddy of ‘Em All,” Cheyenne Frontier Days, Williams is the next authentic cowboy of country music. Growing up on a ranch in the Cowboy State (Wyoming), Williams learned the cowboy-way-of-life from his father, and like his dad, Williams found himself a successful bronc rider, qualifying for the National High School Rodeo Finals, twice at the College National Finals and winning two rounds at Cheyenne Frontier Days. In May 2017, Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band released their album, Rodeo Cold Beer, which debuted at #7 on iTunes Country Albums Chart and earned the #1 spot on Billboard’s Heatseekers Mountain Chart.