Sabi Pitt “Change The World” Released To Top40 Radio: Download Now

Sabi Pitt A.K.A Richard Pitt was born in Grenada located in the Caribbean. Sabi is a visionary intent on merging his Afro Caribbean roots with his Afro American experience and his international musical development. His exposure to Classical, jazz, Hip Hop, Pop, R&B, Funk, Gospel, Reggae and Calypso gives him a unique sound.

Sabi studied Music at York University in Toronto Canada and New York University in New York; where he completed a Masters Degree in Music. The fiber of this song, Change the World, promotes the needed message of hope. The world is in turmoil. The siege of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, political instability, child-abuse, poverty and other social ills abound. There is an unsettling of emotions all over the world. People are craving positive change. We can make this world a better place for all, through greater solidarity and partnership with all people. We have the responsibility to be caring to all and ensure that our children inherit/experience a peacefully loving society.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Sabi Pitt

Song Title: Change The World

Publishing: The 4 P`s

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Change The World

Record Label: Sabi Pitt Entertainment